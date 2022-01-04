Cenlar Names John Lacca VP of Executive Client Management

Cenlar FSB has named John Lacca as its new VP, Executive Client Management.

In his new role, Lacca will manage Cenlar’s credit union clients, and work directly with CU Servnet, a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) dedicated to mortgage loan servicing. Cenlar has been a CU Servnet partner since 2005. Lacca will work alongside the CU Servnet Board to strategize on initiatives that are important to advance the credit union experience in mortgage subservicing.

“We are pleased to welcome John to the team,” said Matthew Detwiler, SVP, Client Relationship Management with Cenlar. “His extensive knowledge of the credit union model and member experience will be valuable in strengthening relationships with existing credit union partners.”

Before joining Cenlar, Lacca held multiple roles at the Police and Fire Federal Credit Union (PFFCU), most recently as Chief Retail Officer, where he spearheaded a best-in-class member experience for the credit union. For three consecutive years, PFFCU was awarded the “Best of the Best” in Member Experience by MemberXP, a designation given to credit unions that provide exceptional levels of member service.

“I am passionate about the member experience,” said Lacca. “My 20-plus years of building teams to provide the best-in-class member service has prepared me to share ideas and best practices not only with the credit union experience operations team, but also with the client managers who build lasting and trusted relationships with our clients.”