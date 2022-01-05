Innovation Expert Appointed Stewart’s VP of Enterprise Operations

Stewart Information Services Corporation has announced the addition of Stephanie Silcott as VP of Enterprise Operations, tasked with leading product innovation and development efforts for Stewart’s Direct Channel technology.

“We are thrilled to have Stephanie join the Stewart team at a pivotal point in our digitization process and will look to leverage her rich skills with creating digital transaction management experiences, specifically with traditional underwriters and emerging prop-tech providers,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO.

An entrepreneurial prop-tech operations leader with a highly successful 15-plus-year career leading startup and enterprise organizations, Silcott is a product evangelist, focused on bringing strategic initiatives to market, driving brand awareness, and improving the real estate transaction customer experience.

“Over the past two years Stewart has made strategic investments in technologies that span the entire end-to-end consumer experience. This market segment is ripe for transformation, and as a technologist it is my job to bring life to the tools and processes that enable change,” said Silcott. “With the support of Stewart’s C-Suite and recent acquisitions, Stewart is perfectly positioned to deliver progressive solutions to consumers and customers alike. I’m excited to get to work and start creating.”

Silcott founded Real Estate Solutions after identifying inefficiencies in the broker and real estate agent workflow. She built an innovative transaction portal, enabling participants to visualize and participate in transaction milestones. After negotiating the successful sale of her company to Old Republic in 2005, she joined the company as SVP of Corporate Product Development where she built and launched digital products nationwide.

With her tenured experience in product information, along with her personal methodology, which prioritizes candid conversations and business decisions supported by data insights will benefit Stewart in their future business endeavors. Silcott optimizes product engagement with tactical planning and in-depth knowledge of the target audience, leading to seamless product launches.

“She will be instrumental in driving our modernization efforts for Stewart clients and consumers,” said Eppinger.