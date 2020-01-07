Home / Daily Dose / Mortgage Relief Scam Defendants to Pay $18.5M
Print This Post Print This Post

Mortgage Relief Scam Defendants to Pay $18.5M

in Daily Dose, Featured, News, REO 1 day ago 165 Views

The U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada has ruled in favor of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in a case (FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION, Plaintiff, v. CONSUMER  DEFENSE, LLC, et al.,) against the operators of a scheme that deceived financially distressed homeowners by falsely promising to make their mortgages more affordable, finding that the defendants’ practices violated the FTC Act and the Mortgage Assistance Relief Services Rule.

The case was originally filed by the FTC in January 2018, and the court issued a temporary restraining order against the company at that time.  According to the FTC, the companies named as defendants also charged consumers illegal advance fees and unlawfully told consumers not to pay their mortgages to or communicate with their lenders.

The defendants subject to the order are Preferred Law PLLC; Consumer Defense LLC (Nevada); Consumer Defense LLC (Utah); Consumer Link Inc.; American Home Loan Counselors; American Home Loans LLC; Consumer Defense Group LLC, formerly known as Modification Review Board LLC; Brown Legal Inc.; AM Property Management LLC; FMG Partners LLC; Zinly LLC; Jonathan P. Hanley; and Sandra X. Hanley.

The court found that the defendants’ practices violated the FTC Act and the Mortgage Assistance Relief Services Rule.

Under the terms of the newly issued final order, the defendants will be permanently banned from the debt relief business and will be banned from misleading consumers about the terms of other financial services they may offer, as well as from making misleading claims in advertisements.

The Court's ruling also imposes an $18.5 million judgment against the defendants. The order requires that the contents of numerous bank accounts be turned over to the FTC, along with the proceeds from selling assets belonging to the defendants. Among the assets that will be liquidated are a Park City, Utah ski chalet, an office building, a Mercedes Benz S550, and a Porsche Carerra.

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

home prices

Navigating Opportunity Zones Investment Regulation

On December 19, 2019, the IRS published final regulations on Opportunity Zones. Here are some of the key takeaways.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.