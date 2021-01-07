The Industry Pulse: Milestones and Moves at Major Organizations

In recent weeks, both The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and BSI Financial Services have undergone staffing changes and anniversaries.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced, in a press release, the addition of both a Deputy Chief of Staff and an Assistant Director for the Office of Innovation.
Ann Epstein will serve as the Assistant Director of the Office of Innovation. Epstein most recently was a financial technology consultant advising clients on consumer financial wellness and sustainable housing projects. Before arriving at the Bureau, she worked 18 years at Freddie Mac. Epstein earned her Master of Business Administration at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and her Bachelor of Science in Economics and Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania.
The bureau also announced that Jocelyn Sutton will serve as its Deputy Chief of Staff. Sutton joined the Bureau in 2012. She worked in the Office of Regulations before transitioning to the Office of the Director. Since then she has served in various capacities, most recently as the Bureau’s Executive Secretariat. Previously, Sutton served as Deputy Executive Secretary & Counselor to the Chief of Staff. With her knowledge of the agency, she brings a seasoned perspective to the role. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Pennsylvania and her J.D. from the Howard University School of Law.
__________________________________________________________
In a separate release, the CFPB announced that CFPB Director Kathleen L. Kraninger has marked her second anniversary in her position. In her term, Kraninger has overseen efforts to inform consumers during the pandemic, helped the Bureau reach the second-highest number of public enforcement actions in a year, promoted access to financial products for all consumers, facilitated compliance through rulemaking, educated and empowered consumers to make better-informed financial decisions, informed the bureau’s work through the use of research, and enhanced inter-agency coordination, among many other efforts, according to the bureau.
___________________________________________________________
BSI Financial Services, a mortgage-centric financial services company, announced it has hired Brandon McGee as VP of Mortgage Servicing Rights Transaction Manager. In his new role, McGee will be responsible for the company’s MSR and portfolio acquisitions and overseeing and supporting the day-to-day management of the company’s growing servicing portfolio.
“We are thrilled to be able to add a person of Brandon’s long experience in MSR and portfolio management to the BSI Financial team,” said Larry Goldstone, President of Capital Markets and Lending. “Brandon brings a relationship-based approach to portfolio management and has a proven track record of exceeding performance goals. His passion and flair for problem-solving will serve us well.”
“With a commitment to excellence, an appetite for growth, and a strong focus on relationships, BSI is one of the best mortgage companies in the industry and I’m excited to join this wonderful team,” McGee said.
Led by a seasoned team of financial industry professionals, BSI Financial Services provides mortgage servicing and special servicing, loan quality control, REO and asset management services, and life-of-loan performance reporting using advanced data analytics tools.