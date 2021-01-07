The Industry Pulse: Milestones and Moves at Major Organizations

In recent weeks, both The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and BSI Financial Services have undergone staffing changes and anniversaries.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced, in a press release, the addition of both a Deputy Chief of Staff and an Assistant Director for the Office of Innovation.

Ann Epstein will serve as the Assistant Director of the Office of Innovation. Epstein most recently was a financial technology consultant advising clients on consumer financial wellness and sustainable housing projects. Before arriving at the Bureau, she worked 18 years at Freddie Mac. Epstein earned her Master of Business Administration at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and her Bachelor of Science in Economics and Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania.

The bureau also announced that Jocelyn Sutton will serve as its Deputy Chief of Staff. Sutton joined the Bureau in 2012. She worked in the Office of Regulations before transitioning to the Office of the Director. Since then she has served in various capacities, most recently as the Bureau’s Executive Secretariat. Previously, Sutton served as Deputy Executive Secretary & Counselor to the Chief of Staff. With her knowledge of the agency, she brings a seasoned perspective to the role. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Pennsylvania and her J.D. from the Howard University School of Law.

In a separate release, the CFPB announced that CFPB Director Kathleen L. Kraninger has marked her second anniversary in her position. In her term, Kraninger has overseen efforts to inform consumers during the pandemic, helped the Bureau reach the second-highest number of public enforcement actions in a year, promoted access to financial products for all consumers, facilitated compliance through rulemaking, educated and empowered consumers to make better-informed financial decisions, informed the bureau’s work through the use of research, and enhanced inter-agency coordination, among many other efforts, according to the bureau.

