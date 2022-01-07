HUD Comes to the Aid of Colorado Wildfire Victims

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has announced that it is offering federal disaster assistance for areas in Colorado impacted by straight-line winds and wildfires from December 30 that continue to linger. On January 1, President Biden issued a major disaster declaration to make Federal funding available to affected individuals in Boulder County, Colorado.

Effective immediately, HUD is:

HUD’s assistance for homeowners in Colorado follows the Department’s announcement of assistance for victims of recent tornadoes in Arkansas in late-December, and those who fell victim to tornadoes in Kentucky in mid-December.