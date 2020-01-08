MReport Debuts Award for Fintech Innovators

The needs of the American homebuyer are changings. Consumers seek faster response times, efficient processes, and technology that makes the overall homebuying process easier.

Highlighting companies leading a wave of change, MReport is proud to launch the inaugural Top 25 Fintech Innovators—companies leveraging technology in housing from property management, operations, lending, and more.

The Top 25 Fintech Innovators will be chosen from companies nominated by industry professionals working daily to push the industry forward.

Want to nominate a company? Submit your nomination here.

Below are the categories for nominations:

Lending/Loan Origination

Loan Servicing

Regulatory and Compliance

Property/Asset Management

Title/Insurance

Operations

The deadline to submit nominations for the Top 25 Fintech Innovators is 5 p.m. CST on Monday, February 3.

The final Top 25 Fintech Innovators list will be released in the March 2020 issue of MReport.

Jennifer McGuinness, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Strategic Venture Partners, told MReport during an interview at the 2019 Five Star Conference that the lifecycle of origination needs to be optimized through technology.

“The technology solutions that are going to bring the best benefit to the businesses are going to be those that manufacture things more efficiently, cut timelines, and risk-insulate process flows to optimize outcomes,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’ll actually save the companies a vast array of money and compliance issues.”

McGuinness added that the more the industry digitizes the mortgage experience, the more fraud insulation there will be. She suggested that these changes will bring better underwriter outcomes and shorter timelines for lenders, which will in turn bring more closed loans and more revenue—a benefit for both the borrower and investor.

Fannie Mae’s Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey from November 2019 found that lenders want to see improvements on the front-end consumer experience.

“Digitization is rapidly changing how organizations create value and compete. Through previous studies, we found that lenders have consistently shown a strong interest in leveraging technology to improve both the front-end consumer experience and back-end operational efficiency,” said the author of the piece, Kimberly Johnson, EVP, COO, Fannie Mae.

The survey revealed that 44% want to see improvements of the front-end consumer experience, 18% say they feel back-end operational efficiencies are most important Thirty-six percent said that both are equally as important.

Nominate a company here.