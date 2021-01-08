Black Book 2021 Profile: Cooke Demers, LLC

Today’s default-servicing landscape can be challenging for even the most seasoned industry professionals. Continually shifting regulations—at both the state and national level—require everyone in the industry to remain updated on all aspects of what the law requires, while also balancing the realities of costs and top-tier customer service.

For the 15th year in a row, DS News is proud to present the annual Black Book directory of default servicing law firms. These are some of the industry’s top organizations and professionals, all committed to working diligently for their servicer partners, ensuring compliance and efficiency while building a better future. First up, our photo profile of Cooke Demers, LLC.

MISSION/FOCUS: Cooke Demers, LLC, is centrally located in Columbus, Ohio, and was established in 1991. We are proudly a Legal League 100 member firm and are licensed to practice in state and federal courts in Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. We are also long-term members of the MBA, ACA, and the DRI. David Demers, the Managing Partner, focuses on defense litigation and traditional lender representation. Our firm is committed to integrity and premier service and performance, consistently scoring as the top outside counsel firm with our numerous clients. Many of our attorneys have received the prestigious AV Rating from the Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating system with the highest legal ability and adherence to the highest level of professional ethics. The evolution of Demers’ practice, including consumer and mortgage lender representation, was due in part to the relationships he created with several large regional and national banks and loan servicers. Cooke Demers provides outside counsel legal services in matters involving foreclosure, replevin, and bankruptcy in addition to the litigation that emanates from the industry such as TILA, FDCPA, RESPA, FCRA, and TCPA. Cooke Demers is also on the approved attorney list for both GSEs. As first chair, David Demers has tried over 50 cases to jury in both state and federal courts. He has also successfully defended class-action claims for his clients. We would sincerely appreciate an opportunity to discuss outside counsel opportunities with you. Please contact Mike Newell, Client Development, SVP at MNewell@CDGAttorneys.com or 214.334.2268.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 260 Market Street, Suite F, New Albany, OH 43054 » 214.334.2268

Mike Newell, MNewell@CDGAttorneys.com » CDGAttorneys.com