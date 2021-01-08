Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: Webinars on Mortgage-Servicing Rights, Home Appraisals
The Week Ahead: Webinars on Mortgage-Servicing Rights, Home Appraisals

On Tuesday, January 12, SitusAMC will host a complimentary webinar for their monthly MSR Assets Snapshot. This month's presentation is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT, and you can register for the event by clicking here.

SitusAMC team members will spend a half-hour sharing insights gained from their work on the valuation analysis, risk management, and transaction advisory work over the past month. Speakers include analysts Kathryn Ferriman (Valuations), Mark Garland (Valuations), Matt Maurer (Transaction Advisory), and Mike Riley (Risk Management). This month's presentation will also include a half-hour forecast about 2021 trends and expectations from MBA Chief Economist Michael Fratantoni.

Also on the 12th, Radian National Training will host a look at Manufactured Home Appraisal Analysis, running from 1:00-2:00 p.m. CT. You can register for that event by clicking here.

Don't miss these other upcoming complimentary industry webinars as well:

  • American Mortgage Diversity Council: "How D&I Directly Impacts Health & Growth" (January 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, register here)
  • DS News, presented by Clear Capital: "Managing Mortgage Servicing Challenges in Uncertain Times: How Modern Real Estate Valuations Will Help" (January 20, 1:00-2:00 p.m. CT, register here)

 

