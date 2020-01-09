Exclusive: Mr. Cooper’s Bray, Ebers on Rawls’ Xome Promotion

After Mr. Cooper Group on Thursday announced that Mike Rawls had been named as CEO of Xome Holdings LLC., the company’s real estate services subsidiary, two Mr. Cooper executives have provided DS News with exclusive quotes about the change.

“Given Mike’s track record with our servicing business, he is in a unique position to help Xome achieve its full potential as a leading integrated services provider for the mortgage industry. Mike has led our servicing and originations businesses in his tenure with Mr. Cooper," said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Cooper Group, in a quote provided exclusively to DS News. "He understands the process and complexities in these businesses and will work with clients to reduce pain points and deliver a better client experience.”

Tony Ebers, COO, Mr. Cooper Group, also told DS News: “Mike has done a tremendous job growing and transforming the Mr. Cooper servicing organization as we’ve worked to create franchise value for our customers," said Tony Ebers, COO, Mr. Cooper Group. "I am very excited to work more closely with our servicing team as we continue to focus on enhancing the experience for our customers, giving them a seamless and rewarding experience across their homeownership journey.”

In the initial announcement, Rawls said of the appointment: “I’m excited to be working with the very strong team in place at Xome. The focus of the organization will remain on delivering best-in-class performance at the highest levels of service to our partners. In addition, we are going to continue to actively listen to our clients and build integrated and innovative solutions that move the marketplace.”

Rawls will transition operational leadership for the servicing segment to Tony Ebers, Mr. Cooper’s EVP and COO. Xome’s prior CEO, Rayman Mathoda, will remain with the company as a strategic advisor.

Rawls previously served as the EVP of Servicing for Mr. Cooper Group, where he held operational responsibility for the company’s entire servicing portfolio. Rawls joined Mr. Cooper in 2000 and was named EVP of Servicing for the company in 2015. Previously, he held key leadership positions in both servicing and originations.