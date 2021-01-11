Black Book 2021 Profile: Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A.

Today’s default-servicing landscape can be challenging for even the most seasoned industry professionals. Continually shifting regulations—at both the state and national level—require everyone in the industry to remain updated on all aspects of what the law requires, while also balancing the realities of costs and top-tier customer service.

For the 15th year in a row, DS News is proud to present the annual Black Book directory of default servicing law firms. These are some of the industry’s top organizations and professionals, all committed to working diligently for their servicer partners, ensuring compliance and efficiency while building a better future. First up, our photo profile of Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A.

"One Firm, One Goal."

FOCUS: To provide the mortgage industry multistate representation with a strong focus on judicial practice.

MANAGING SHAREHOLDER: Roy A. Diaz

PARTNER: Adam A. Diaz

OF COUNSEL: Steven C. Lindberg and Tom Anselmo

STATES SERVED: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin

AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: AV Rated Martindale-Hubbell, Legal League 100, Mortgage Bankers Association, USFN, ALFN, American Bankruptcy Institute, REOMAC, Certified Minority Business Enterprise

WHAT SETS THEM APART: A multistate firm that is high-touch and provides a consistent level of representation state-to-state.

AWARDS: USFN Diamond Award of Excellence 2018, 2019, and 2020

STANDARD OF SERVICE: The firm maintains the highest standards and provides clients complete and thorough legal representation, earning recognition as one of MReport’s Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing (2020).

CHARITABLE INTERESTS: Special Olympics, Toys for Tots, Adopt a Family for Thanksgiving, Blood Drive – Heartland, Super Bowl Squares (raised money for Midwest Shelter for Homeless Vets), Feed My Starving Children, Bottles for Babies Event – Caring Network of Illinois, PAWS Animal Shelter in Chicago

CONTACT INFORMATION: 499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309, Plantation, FL 33317 » 954.564.0071 (p) » 954.564.9252 (f)