Best in Legal Guide: McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce

Today’s default-servicing landscape can be challenging for even the most seasoned industry professionals. Continually shifting regulations—at both the state and national level—require everyone in the industry to remain updated on all aspects of what the law requires, while also balancing the realities of costs and top-tier customer service.

For the 15th year in a row, DS News is proud to present the annual Black Book directory of default servicing law firms. These are some of the industry’s top organizations and professionals, all committed to working diligently for their servicer partners, ensuring compliance and efficiency while building a better future. Today, we bring you a profile of McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC.

"At McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, we believe that a successful firm is made up of dedicated and knowledgeable people who strive to be the best in their field and do their best for our clients.”

SERVICES PROVIDED: McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, is a full-service residential and commercial real estate law firm with over 38 years’ experience, specializing in foreclosure, bankruptcy, eviction, commercial origination and workout transactions, complex litigation, title curative litigation, defensive litigation, closing services, national bankruptcy, and eviction platforms. The firm represents financial institutions and investors in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, uniquely offering offices throughout its footprint to provide its clients with exceptional service.

MISSION/FOCUS: Our mission is to be an integral partner for our clients by providing sound legal advice and exceptional services while being sensitive to their need for cost-effectiveness, quality control, and risk management.

PARTNERS: Over 50 partners.

SHAREHOLDERS: Owners/Members: Marty Stone (CEO and Managing Partner), Carl McGehee, Adam Silver, Wendy Reiss, Richard Leibert, Melody Rickels, Rich Haber, Anthony Risalvato, Jill Rein, Geoffrey Milne, Donna “Casey” Case-Rossato, Robyn Katz, and Doug Oliver.

STATES SERVED: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington

AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: MBA, Alabama MBA, California MBA, Connecticut MBA, Georgia MBA, Illinois MBA, Legal League 100, USFN, ALFN, National Creditors Bar Association, REO MAC, TMBA, and UTA.

WHAT SETS THE FIRM APART: McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, is laser-focused on establishing a positive and diverse working environment, which allows our employees to grow and expand their skills. We believe a diverse workforce allows for the best solutions to client challenges. The strong emphasis on our employees and culture fosters pride in the firm and a desire to provide exceptional customer service to clients.

GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Change can be difficult but is necessary for growth and progress. At McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC we embrace change; from working creatively and tirelessly in an industry in flux to combining with another longstanding, respected firm to increase coverage for our clients. Our greatest accomplishment is not only keeping up with change but being a leader of change over the past 38 years and beyond. MOTTO: Client focused. Results-driven. We earn your trust.

AWARDS: Twenty years as a USFN Diamond Award Winner, MReport’s Top 25 Companies, ALFN ASSURE Member Award Winner.

STANDARD OF SERVICE: McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, consistently raises the bar for service level within the industry. We strive to provide exceptional service in a timely manner while maintaining the integrity of the work product.

CHARITABLE INTERESTS: McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, is very involved in the communities we serve. The firm and its employees participate in monthly, firm-wide charitable events. Employees submit recommendations of charities to support and the firm selects a charity each month for fundraising. These charities have included organizations that support children and adult health concerns, veteran’s issues, and animal rescue organizations. FINAL THOUGHTS: The past several years have brought challenges to so many aspects of our industry, and MRLP continues to rise to the challenge of forward-thinking and changing to adapt, all the while providing consistent and best-in-class services for our clients.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 1544 Old Alabama Road, Roswell, GA 30076 » 707.643.7200 (p) »

777 108th Ave. NE, Suite 1895, Bellevue, WA 98004 » 425.615.7979 (p)

Marty Stone, Marty.Stone@McCalla.com » McCalla.com