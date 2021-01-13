Best in Legal Guide: Spina & Lavelle PC

Today’s default-servicing landscape can be challenging for even the most seasoned industry professionals. Continually shifting regulations—at both the state and national level—require everyone in the industry to remain updated on all aspects of what the law requires, while also balancing the realities of costs and top-tier customer service.

For the 15th year in a row, DS News is proud to present the annual Black Book directory of default servicing law firms. These are some of the industry’s top organizations and professionals, all committed to working diligently for their servicer partners, ensuring compliance and efficiency while building a better future. Today, we bring you our photo profile of Spina & Lavelle PC.

“Combining old-school values with modern-day practices, Spina & Lavelle, P.C., is a leader in default-related services.”

SERVICES PROVIDED: The firm has a 30-year history in all areas of default-related services, focusing on foreclosure, ejectment, bankruptcy, collections, and lender liability litigation.

MISSION/FOCUS: At Spina & Lavelle, our clients come first, and we take extra care to be responsive to each individual client’s needs. Our mission is to deliver high-quality default-related services in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

STATES SERVED: Alabama and Tennessee

GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: The greatest accomplishment of our firm is the relationships forged, and friendships made, with those amazing people who have been our clients over our 30-year history.

MOTTO: Our pledge is to provide our clients with personalized, professional service.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 1 Perimeter Park South, Suite 400N, Birmingham, AL 35243 » 205.298.1800 » Paul J. Spina, III, PSpina@SpinaLavelle.com » SpinaLavelle.com