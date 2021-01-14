Best in Legal Guide: Stern & Eisenberg

Today’s default-servicing landscape can be challenging for even the most seasoned industry professionals. Continually shifting regulations—at both the state and national level—require everyone in the industry to remain updated on all aspects of what the law requires, while also balancing the realities of costs and top-tier customer service.

For the 15th year in a row, DS News is proud to present the annual Black Book directory of default servicing law firms. These are some of the industry’s top organizations and professionals, all committed to working diligently for their servicer partners, ensuring compliance and efficiency while building a better future. Today, we bring you our photo profile of Stern & Eisenberg.

"At Stern & Eisenberg, we are relentless litigators, tireless negotiators, and patient listeners. We are the people you want on your side."

SERVICES PROVIDED: Real estate and secured transactions, trusts and estates, REO and real estate closings, creditors’ rights, litigation, bankruptcy, evictions, title and title curative, corporate law, and commercial law.

MISSION/FOCUS: We are dedicated to professional advocacy and legal services for our clients, partners, and community with determined integrity and intensity. We continually invest in the education of our teams, our clients, and our industry, applying our extensive

industry knowledge to advocacy and innovation across our multi-state footprint. We are committed to our team approach in bringing seamless experiences while achieving optimal outcomes.

PARTNERS: Steven K. Eisenberg, Esq., MBA

STATES SERVED: GSE: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia.

Additional states of service: Maryland, District of Columbia, Virginia

AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: ALFN, Legal League, Mortgage Bankers Association, Route 40 Business Association, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, Bucks County Chamber of Commerce, NACTT, CrossState Credit Union Association, Martindale-Hubbell AV Rated (Steven Eisenberg and Richard Stern) WHAT SETS THE FIRM APART: We consider innovation a cornerstone of our culture. It’s a frame of mind we apply to every aspect of our practice, from technology to process to customer service. The Stern & Eisenberg Value Team is a cross-channel client services department devoted to client relations, issue resolution, internal escalation, and white-glove customer service from the moment you engage Stern & Eisenberg through the life of your relationship with the firm.

MOTTO: “Creative solutions to everyday issues.”

AWARDS/HONORS: Richard Stern, Esq., was recognized by the Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, and Pennsylvania Bar Associations for more than 50 years of practice. Richard Stern, Esq., served as chair of the Joint Liaison Committee of Realtors and Attorneys. Richard Stern, Esq., & Steven Eisenberg, Esq., have both been recognized by Martindale Hubbell for being AV Rated. In 2018 and 2019, Evan Barenbaum, Esq., was recognized by Pennsylvania Super Lawyers magazine in the area of Business Litigation in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and Steven Kelly, Esq., was also honored in 2019.

CHARITABLE INTERESTS: Make-A-Wish, Kinds-N-Hope Foundation, Junior

Achievement Golf, Bucks County Fire Police Association, Fireman’s Association, and House of Hope Animal Rescue