CoreLogic Announces New CEO

CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider, announced that Pat Dodd has been appointed to the position of interim President & CEO, replacing Frank Martell, who will assume the position of non-executive Chairman of the CoreLogic Board.

Frank Martell said, “By every measure, CoreLogic delivered the best year in the Company’s history in 2021. I am proud to have created significant stakeholder value by leading the transformation of CoreLogic over the past decade into a scaled leader providing must-have data, platforms, and analytics that power the residential housing ecosystem. With the Company operating at record levels and with a deep and talented leadership bench in place, it is now time for me to step back from my operating role. CoreLogic is well-positioned to capture the many opportunities in front of the Company as a privately held firm. Pat is a very talented leader, and I am confident he will take the Company forward and create incredible value in the years ahead. I look forward to continuing to be engaged as a Board member and investor while pursuing new transformational opportunities in the information services space.”

Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital, said, “We greatly value and appreciate Frank’s leadership and his many contributions to CoreLogic before and after our acquisition of the Company. We look forward to continuing to have access to his knowledge of the Company and the residential property vertical as our Board chair and an equity investor. Pat Dodd brings almost three decades of proven leadership and value creation in the information services industry and previously served at the Company’s Chief Operating and Growth Officer. We are excited to partner with Pat and the CoreLogic team as the Company continues to innovate across the real estate ecosystem.”

Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners, said, “We are excited to work with Pat and the CoreLogic team as the Company continues its focus on accelerating growth. Insight Partners has a strong track record of partnering with market-transforming companies like CoreLogic, and we look forward to active involvement in this next chapter in its evolution.”