The Week Ahead: Servicing Challenges in Uncertain Times

On Wednesday, January 20 from 1-2 p.m. CST, a panel of industry pundits will participate in a complimentary virtual roundtable session presented by Clear Capital entitled "Managing Mortgage Servicing Challenges in Uncertain Times: How Modern Real Estate Valuations Will Help."
The event is an installment of the DS News Webinar Series, and readers can register here.
David Newell, VP, Customer Development at Clear Capital, a real estate valuation services and technology company, will moderate the discussion.
Other real estate valuations experts on the panel include:
- Kenon Chen, EVP, Corporate Strategy, Clear Capital
- Bryce Fendall, VP, Statebridge
- Dan McAlister, Director of Product Management - Field Valuation Products, Clear Capital
The group will discuss, among other topics:
- Servicing challenges amid a global pandemic
- Where is the servicing industry heading
- Choosing the right valuation partner
Click here to register for this complimentary webinar.
Other events in the coming week:
- American Mortgage Diversity Council: "How D&I Directly Impacts Health & Growth" (January 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, register here)
- WFG National Title Insurance Company: "Quarterly Economic Outlook" (January 21, 8 a.m. CT, register here)