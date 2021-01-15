Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: Servicing Challenges in Uncertain Times
The Week Ahead: Servicing Challenges in Uncertain Times

house, home, housing, residentialOn Wednesday, January 20 from 1-2 p.m. CST, a panel of industry pundits will participate in a complimentary virtual roundtable session presented by Clear Capital entitled "Managing Mortgage Servicing Challenges in Uncertain Times: How Modern Real Estate Valuations Will Help."

The event is an installment of the DS News Webinar Series, and readers can register here.

David Newell, VP, Customer Development at Clear Capital, a real estate valuation services and technology company, will moderate the discussion.

Other real estate valuations experts on the panel include:

  • Kenon Chen, EVP, Corporate Strategy, Clear Capital
  • Bryce Fendall, VP, Statebridge
  • Dan McAlister, Director of Product Management - Field Valuation Products, Clear Capital

The group will discuss, among other topics:

  • Servicing challenges amid a global pandemic
  • Where is the servicing industry heading
  • Choosing the right valuation partner

Click here to register for this complimentary webinar.

Other events in the coming week:

