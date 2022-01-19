Consigliera Founder Named Sagent Chief Product Officer

Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, appointed Courtney Thompson as Chief Product Officer. The move accelerates Sagent’s vision to remake loan servicing from the consumer perspective and deepens Sagent’s relationships with customers, regulators, and the fintech community.

“Sagent’s talent and resources to execute on scale modernization and my mission to transform the servicing industry's people, process, and technology while honoring the humans within it are a perfect match,” said Thompson.

“The servicing community must meet homeowners where they are in this highly regulated and digital world, and I can’t wait to dig in with the Sagent team, its customers, and the industry at large to solve this once and for all.”

In her new role, Thompson will lead and expand product development to refine and grow Sagent’s vision organically, as well as through partnerships and M&A.

Thompson has led mortgage fintech innovation, digital transformation, servicing, and regtech strategy for almost two decades. Her fintech management consulting firm, Consigliera, has advised top servicers and fintechs on these matters, and previously, she was head of default servicing at Flagstar where she rebuilt a modern tech stack to give the bank’s consumers compassionate, responsive experiences when they need it most. While at Flagstar, she also ran their popular fintech accelerator program.

“Sagent’s new Chief Product Officer, Courtney Thompson, truly gets how these needs fit together into smart tech platforms. She’ll help us go faster delivering simplicity consumers expect without compromising on depth servicers require,” said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka.

“Rewiring America’s $12 trillion mortgage servicing sector requires nimble but highly technical software that connects all consumer, servicer, regulator, investor, and partner needs.”

Since Sogorka joined as CEO less than two years ago, Sagent has led the modernization of mortgage servicing in America. The fintech software leader is the only major player providing top servicers with highly configurable, cloud-based platforms to power core servicing, default management, and consumer experiences that are all linked together. This enables servicers to ace every customer care detail, use data responsibly to retain customers for life, and remain in real-time compliance with real-time regs and GSE/investor changes.