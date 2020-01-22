Radian Announces Sale of Clayton Services to Covius

Radian Group Inc. has announced the sale of Clayton Services LLC to Covius Holdings. Clayton Services, acquired by Radian as part of Clayton Holdings, provides loan acquisition, RMBS securitization and distressed asset reviews and servicer and loan surveillance services.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The company does not expect the sale of Clayton Services to have a material net impact on Radian’s future financial results but does anticipate that for Q4 2019 it will record a pre-tax, non-cash impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of approximately $18.5 million related to this transaction without reference to other factors affecting its fourth quarter results.

“The driving force behind all that we do at Radian is our focus on our core mortgage and real estate capabilities and our commitment to serving the strategic needs of our clients,” said Radian CEO Rick Thornberry. “We continually evaluate and refine the strategic solutions that we offer across the mortgage and real estate value chain, and part of that evaluation means making adjustments when necessary. We will continue to focus on building our core mortgage and real estate products and services through a data-driven, digital transformation that has come to define our One Radian strategy.”

In addition to its core Mortgage Insurance and Risk Services businesses, Radian will maintain all of the services and products offered through Green River Capital, Red Bell Real Estate, Five Bridges Advisors, Radian Title Insurance, and Radian Settlement Services.

"These companies remain important contributors to Radian’s growing Real Estate Services business," Radian states.

Approximately 550 employees supporting Clayton Services will join the Covius team. Thornberry added, “We are very proud of our Clayton Services team for their hard work and dedication on behalf of Radian and wish them continued success as part of the Covius organization.”