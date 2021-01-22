Home / Daily Dose / Fannie Mae Names New VP and Chief Risk Officer
Print This Post Print This Post

Fannie Mae Names New VP and Chief Risk Officer

in Daily Dose, Headlines 6 hours ago 60 Views

Ryan A. Zanin

Fannie Mae announced that Ryan A. Zanin will be the company's EVP and Chief Risk Officer (CRO), effective February 1. The role signifies the company’s sustained commitment to risk management in its drive to create a stronger, more stable housing market, according to a press release from Fannie Mae.

Zanin has been serving on Fannie Mae’s Board of Directors. In connection with his appointment as the company’s Chief Risk Officer, Zanin notified the company on January 20 of his resignation from Fannie Mae’s Board, effective January 31, 2021.

"Ryan’s appointment as Chief Risk Officer comes at a critical time for Fannie Mae. Risk management is a core function of managing our business. Filling this position with someone of Ryan’s caliber is key to meeting our mission to sustainably serve lenders, homebuyers, and renters, and provide liquidity through all market cycles,” said Hugh R. Frater, Chief Executive Officer, Fannie Mae.

"I am grateful for Ryan’s service on Fannie Mae’s Board of Directors since 2016, and I’m pleased the company will continue to benefit from his extensive risk management experience and expertise in his new role,” said Sheila C. Bair, Chairwoman of the Board, Fannie Mae.

Zanin joins Fannie Mae with more than 30 years of experience in financial services, and more than 20 years of experience in risk management. He served as President and CEO of the Restructuring & Strategic Ventures Group at GE Capital from 2015 until his retirement from General Electric in July 2018. Previously, he served as CRO of GE Capital from 2010 to 2015, and again served in that role from November 2016 until his retirement. Prior to joining GE Capital, Zanin served as Managing Director and CRO, International Capital Markets, at Wells Fargo & Company, from 2008 to 2010, and as CRO, Corporate and Investment Bank at Wachovia Corporation, from 2006 to 2008. Before that, he spent 14 years in leadership roles across Deutsche Bank AG and Bankers Trust Company.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Industry Leaders Welcome Biden Administration to Washington

Numerous industry groups weighed in on the implications and impact of the new presidential administration. Here's what they had to say.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.