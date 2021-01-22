The Week Ahead: Lawyers Navigate the Eviction Process

This Week, Legal League 100 and Stern & Eisenberg Attorneys at Law present a complimentary webinar entitled, "Navigating the Eviction Moratorium Process During a Time of COVID-19," on January 28, at 1 p.m. EST.

Stern & Eisenberg’s CEO, Steven Eisenberg, and Evictions Managing Paralegal, Jillian Canfrini, will discuss timely information on evictions and options. Specifically, the webinar will focus on the following:

Cost-effective strategies and alternatives

Landlord protections

Delays and issues

Register for the webinar here. There is no cost for attendance.

