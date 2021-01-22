The Week Ahead: Lawyers Navigate the Eviction Process

This Week, Legal League 100 and Stern & Eisenberg Attorneys at Law present a complimentary webinar entitled, "Navigating the Eviction Moratorium Process During a Time of COVID-19," on January 28, at 1 p.m. EST.
Stern & Eisenberg’s CEO, Steven Eisenberg, and Evictions Managing Paralegal, Jillian Canfrini, will discuss timely information on evictions and options. Specifically, the webinar will focus on the following:
- Cost-effective strategies and alternatives
- Landlord protections
- Delays and issues
Register for the webinar here. There is no cost for attendance.
Here is what else is happening in The Week Ahead:
- Zonda presents "COVID-19 Update: The Housing Market" on January 27 at 11 a.m.
- ATTOM Data Solutions presents "Utilizing and Leveraging ATTOM’s API Platform" on January 28 at 11 a.m. (PST)
- The Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs holds hearing to appoint the Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, of Ohio, to be Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on January 28 at 10 a.m.