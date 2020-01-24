FHA Announces New Deputy Assistant Secretary

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) announced Joseph Gormley as its new Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Single-Family Housing, effective January 21.

Gormley has held several positions at both the FHA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development since 2017. He most recently served as the Chief of Staff to Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Brian Montgomery, where he served as the principal advisor to the FHA Commissioner and other senior HUD leaders.

He previously served as the AVP and Regulatory Counsel at the Independent Community Bankers of America, where he was the policy lead on legal and regulatory issues, including consumer financial protection laws.

This position was filled previously by Gisele Roget, who announced her departure from HUD in November 2019. Roget left to become the Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of External Relations at the National Credit Union Administration.

In December, the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking approved Montgomery's nomination as HUD's new Deputy Secretary. Montgomery was approved by a final vote of 20-5. His nomination will now move on to the Senate for approval.

Montgomery was nominated for the position by HUD in October. He has served as HUD’s Assistant Secretary and managed the day-to-day operations of the agency and assist the Secretary in leading the department’s nearly 8,000 employees. He is also the Commissioner of the Federal Housing Agency.

Montgomery said during the nomination hearing in October that he would continue to run the Federal Housing Agency until a replacement is named. He served as FHA Commissioner from 2005 to January 2009 and stepped back into the role in May 2018.