HUD Offers Disaster Aid for Three Storm-Stricken States

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has implemented federal disaster assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas of Alaska, Tennessee, and Missouri impacted by recent natural disasters.

Areas of Alaska were hit by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from October 29-November 1, 2021, and on January 15, President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

From December 10-December 11, 2021, areas of Tennessee were affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes, and on January 14, President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the Counties of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson.

On December 10, 2021, severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes struck areas in Missouri, and on January 11, President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the Missouri Counties of Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne.

Federal funding, provided by FEMA, is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Effective immediately, HUD is: