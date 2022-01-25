HUD Awards $83 Million to Native Communities

As part of the Biden Administrations commitment to deliver equitable COVID-19 relief to tribal communities, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced another disbursement of American Rescue Plan funds to 74 Tribal communities totaling $83 million.

The awards, which are funded through the Indian Community Block Grants of the American Rescue Plan, are the third in a series to various tribal nations and entities which are intended to “help protect the health and safety of their communities, particularly low- and moderate-income individuals and families, by expanding access to safe housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunities.”

“It is imperative that we continue providing Tribal communities with resources needed to protect the health and safety of their communities,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “With the funding HUD is awarding today, we remain diligent in continuing our mission to ensure that every person has the security of a healthy home and community. HUD will continue to strengthen partnerships with Tribal communities to ensure that all communities receive equitable relief.”

The block grants range in size from $350,000, which goes to the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe in Washington state to purchase an emergency medical vehicle and supplies, to $3,450,000 to the Muscogee Creek Nation in Oklahoma, which will use their grant to acquire and rehabilitate a 60-unit apartment building, and to the Oglala Sioux Tribe of South Dakota to connect 30 homes to a community water supply and rehabilitate up to 100 other units.

This disbursement of funds follows $74 million in grants to 68 tribal entities in November and another $52 million in grants to 49 tribal entities in December. In total, the American Rescue Plan earmarked $750 million in HUD resources to native peoples to support the continued fight against COVID-19. An additional $5 million has been specifically earmarked for Native Hawaiians.

Click here to view a list of individual donations and a description of the projects the funds are earmarked for.