Spotlight on Financial Services Law Firms

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

FOCUS: The firm’s mission is to be an integral partner for its clients by providing sound legal advice and exceptional services while being sensitive to their need for cost-effectiveness, quality control, and risk management. OWNERS/MEMBERS: Marty Stone (CEO and Managing Partner), Carl McGehee, Adam Silver, Wendy Reiss, Richard Leibert, Richard Jacobson, Melody Jones Rickels, Rich Haber, Anthony Risalvato, Jill Rein, Denis Pierce, Geoffrey Milne, Donna “Casey” Case-Rossato, Robyn Katz, Doug Oliver STATES SERVED: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: Legal League 100, MBA, Alabama MBA, California MBA, Connecticut MBA, Georgia MBA, Illinois MBA, USFN, ALFN, National Creditors Bar Association, and REO MAC WHAT SETS THEM APART: McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC is laser-focused on establishing a positive and diverse working environment, which allows employees to grow and expand their skills. The firm believes a diverse workforce allows for the best solutions to client challenges. The strong emphasis on employees and culture fosters pride in the firm and a desire to provide exceptional customer service to clients. GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Change can be difficult but is necessary for growth and progress. At McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, change is embraced; from working creatively and tirelessly in an industry in flux to combining with another longstanding, respected firm to increase coverage for clients. Their greatest accomplishment is not only keeping up with change but also being a leader of change over the past 34 years and beyond. MOTTO: “Client focused. Results driven. We earn your trust.” AWARDS: Eighteen years as a USFN Diamond Award Winner STANDARD OF SERVICE: McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC consistently raises the bar for service level within the industry. They strive to provide exceptional service in a timely manner, while maintaining the integrity of the work product. CHARITABLE INTERESTS: McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC is very involved in the communities they serve. The firm and its employees participate in monthly firm-wide charitable events. Employees submit recommendations of charities to support, and the firm selects a charity each month for fundraising. These charities have included organizations that support children and adult health concerns, veteran’s issues, and animal rescue organizations. FINAL THOUGHTS: The firm currently provides, and in the future will provide, best-in-class services for clients, which in partnership contributes to a robust real estate marketplace.

Bonial & Associates, P.C.

FOCUS: Bonial & Associates, P.C., represents creditors in foreclosure, bankruptcy, and related litigation matters. The firm emphasizes quality, compliance, and risk management. PARTNERS/SHAREHOLDERS: Hilary B. Bonial, Managing Director FIRM MEMBERS: Braden Barnes, Hilary B. Bonial, Michael Burns, Paul Cervenka, Wesley T. Kozeny STATES SERVED: Directly managed & licensed in-house includes Texas, California, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: American Bankruptcy Institute, American Bar Association, American Board of Trial Advocates, American Financial Services Association, American Legal & Financial Network, Certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), Certified LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE), Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, Dallas Bar Association, Dallas LGBT Bar Association, Legal League 100, Louisiana State Bar Association, Mortgage Bankers Association, National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees, National LGBT Bar Association, Oklahoma State Bar Association, Texas State Bar Association, Texas Mortgage Bankers Association, Texas Young Lawyers Association, United States Financial Network, DFW Association of Young Bankruptcy Lawyers WHAT SETS THEM APART: Proprietary technology (bankruptcy tracking system), loan-level reporting and analytical capabilities, adherence to tailored key performance metrics and client reporting, electronic billing integration and other leading technology systems AWARDS: USFN Diamond Award Winner, Certified LGBTBE by NGLCC, Certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by WBENC STANDARD OF SERVICE: National compliance expertise and trending—dedicated team of resources to ensure jurisdictional compliance; robust rules engine ensuring compliance for each and every bankruptcy jurisdiction, division, judge and trustee; established communication network with debtor’s counsel, trustees and United States Trustee office. Optimization through outsourcing—risk management in the wake of increased scrutiny and changing laws; maximization on portfolio return and reallocation of internal resources to other critical tasks; extensive Qual100% operational quality control and attorney review, in addition to systemic quality control application; systemic controls with manual review across all processes. Client visibility and communication. Compliant results—industry leader in compliant proof of claim preparation and plan review, resulting in a reduction in debtor and trustee Objections to Claim (OTC). Quality Control and “hands on” attorney review. FINAL THOUGHTS: “We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish. This is a team effort though. We couldn’t be nearly as successful without our business partners like Bonial & Associates sharing our vision and culture.” —Attorney Performance Manager, Top 10 mortgage servicer

DEAN MORRIS, LLC

FOCUS: Dean Morris, LLC is a law firm dedicated to providing high-quality, timely, and courteous legal services to the real estate finance industry in the states of Louisiana and Mississippi. The firm specializes in conducting residential default procedures and enforcement of creditors’ rights for mortgage lenders, related bankruptcy proceedings, and related litigation, as well as representation and defense in regulatory and consumer issues. FIRM MEMBERS: John C. Morris III, Candace A. Courteau, Emily Courteau Morris, Jason R. Smith, Ashley E. Morris, Cody Gibson, Candace Miers Bowen, Elizabeth Crowell, Kimberly D. Mackey, John Daniel Stephens, and Kristy Massey Finley STATES SERVED: Louisiana and Mississippi AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: Legal League 100, Mortgage Bankers Association, U.S. Foreclosure Network, ALFN.

Diaz, Anselmo, Lindberg, P.A.

FOCUS: To provide the mortgage industry with high-touch and consistent multistate representation. PARTNERS: Roy A. Diaz, Tom Anselmo, Steven C. Lindberg, Adam A. Diaz STATES SERVED: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: AV Rated Martindale-Hubbell, Legal League 100, Mortgage Bankers Association, USFN, ALFN, American Bankruptcy Institute, REOMAC, Certified Minority Business Enterprise WHAT SETS THEM APART: A multistate firm with a strong focus on judicial practice that is consistent from state to state. AWARDS: USFN Diamond Award of Excellence 2018 and 2019 STANDARD OF SERVICE: The firm maintains the highest standards and provides clients complete and thorough legal representation. CHARITABLE INTERESTS: Special Olympics, Toys for Tots, Adopt a Family for Thanksgiving

JANEWAY LAW FIRM, P.C.

FOCUS: Lynn M. Janeway has provided legal default representation to mortgage servicers for more than 30 years. Janeway Law Firm, P.C., a woman-owned firm, was founded in 2004. The firm joined the LOGS Network in 2013. Its services include residential foreclosure, bankruptcy, eviction, title curative, deed in lieu, loss mitigation, REO closings, and ancillary litigation impacting the mortgage servicers in state and federal courts. The firm represents default servicers, mortgage lenders, credit unions, and banks in connection with their government-sponsored entity, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and conventional portfolios. FIRM MEMBERS: The firm’s leadership team includes Lynn M. Janeway, Managing Attorney/Majority Shareholder, and Marta Wilbert, Director of Operations. STATES SERVED: Colorado AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: American Bankruptcy Institute, American Land Title Association, Mortgage Bankers Association, American Legal & Financial Network, State Bar Association WHAT SETS THEM APART: A core value of Janeway Law Firm is that volume-based efficiencies are in addition to—not at the expense of—excellent client service.

Kent McPhail & Associates, LLC

FOCUS: Kent McPhail & Associates, LLC’s team members are passionate, principled advocates for their clients, leaving no stone unturned while pursuing clients’ goals both in and out of the courtroom. In addition to being tenacious advocates, the team are also constant counselors who advise as well as represent—the firm’s clients will always know what the team does, why, and how it benefits the client. The firm’s constant mission is to protect clients’ long-term interests and doggedly pursue their short-term goals to their satisfaction. FIRM MEMBERS: Kent D. McPhail, R. Jason Crane, Brooke Ellen Sanchez, Laura Henderson-Courtney STATES SERVED: Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: Legal League 100, Alabama Bar Association, Mississippi Bar Association, Florida Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: To date, the firm’s greatest accomplishment has been its ability to continuously grow and thrive over the past quarter century, while never ceasing to provide the personalized and exceptional service that is its foundation. The firm has purposefully and successfully built a business model that allows the firm to continue to grow and handle larger volumes, never sacrificing the personal attention and responsiveness that are the cornerstone of the practice. MOTTO: Dedication, Excellence, Integrity PROFESSIONAL ADVICE: Treat everyone with respect—it costs nothing.