DS5: Natural Disaster Response in a Changing Market

This week on DS5: Inside the Industry, Brian Flaherty, COO, Global Strategic Business Process Solutions talks about the ways his company has adapted its internal business processes to meet the changing needs of the market.

He also provides insights into why third-party vendor management can help assist with managing natural disaster response.

"The problem with any disaster planning is that people don't focus on it until they're in the disaster," Flaherty tells DS News. "Trying to be ready for anything is a challenge ... but to not keep an eye on that giant unknown is a big mistake in my opinion."

View the below video for the full interview, plus more industry highlights from last week.

