Home / Daily Dose / Executive Order Instructs HUD to Examine Disparate Impact Rule
Print This Post Print This Post

Executive Order Instructs HUD to Examine Disparate Impact Rule

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 1 day ago 231 Views

President Joe Biden Tuesday issued a string of executive actions related to racial equality; those included a directive to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to examine the effects of the September 24, 2020, rule entitled “HUD’s Implementation of the Fair Housing Act’s Disparate Impact Standard,” along with additional related instructions.

Biden's memorandum acknowledged the historic role of the federal government in discriminatory housing policy.

The President asked HUD to reassess Trump-era edicts, such as the above-mentioned disparate impact rule, which made it harder for plaintiffs to meet the legal threshold for proving unintentional discrimination.

The definition adopted under Trump and former HUD Secretary Ben Carson would also grant defendants more latitude to rebut those claims, but a federal court has put the rule on hold pending an ongoing court challenge, Politico reminds readers in an article about today's executive orders.

Acting HUD Secretary Matthew E. Ammon says Biden's order represents an important step toward "redressing the federal government’s legacy of housing discrimination and securing equal access to housing opportunity for all."

Ammon says that acknowledging housing discrimination is the first step toward lifting barriers to safe affordable housing for all Americans.

"Racially discriminatory housing practices and policies have kept communities of color from accessing safe, high-quality housing and the chance to build wealth that comes through homeownership," he said. "To this day, people of color disproportionately bear the burdens of homelessness, pollution, climate-related housing instability, and economic inequality because of deliberate and systemic efforts to deny them fair and equal access to housing opportunities. "

During the signing ceremony at the White House, Biden said he believes the majority of Americans, no matter their political party, share these values.

"We have never fully lived up to the founding principles of this nation, to state the obvious, that all people are created equal and have a right to be treated equally throughout their lives."

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Overall Mortgage Forbearance Volume Increases

Yet for certain types of loans, like those backed by GSEs, the numbers have leveled out or decreased.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.