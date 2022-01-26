Sagent Announces Multi-Year Extension with Gateway First Bank

A new deal is predicted to accelerate community-focused growth in banking and mortgage by combining digital simplicity with smart human advice, as Sagent announced a multi-year servicing partnership extension with Gateway First Bank.

"Gateway is the future of financial services because they have proven how community banking powered by modern fintech, delivers the high-tech, high-touch vision we all strive for," said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka. "Sagent is unyielding in its consumer-first goal for loan servicing, and we’re grateful to go deeper into powering the lifetime customer experience for Gateway.”

Gateway has partnered with Sagent for almost a decade, to power its mortgage servicing tech model with LoanServ, CARE, and DataScape. These platforms focus on system of record, consumer experience, and cloud-based data reporting to help simplify the servicing experience for Gateway’s consumer customers and team members.

LoanServ informs fast, accurate loan boarding and encourages customer service teams to manage complex borrower inquiries with quick, ‘one-call’ outcomes.

CARE empowers borrowers with powerful self-service and instant access to real-time expertise, so they get the care they need right when they need it—and always feel in control of their future financial endeavors.

DataScape turns immense amounts of servicing data into insight and lets servicers visualize and analyze data, as well as share intelligence with investors, partners, and regulators to improve operations and compliance.

“At Gateway, we do business by putting people first, and our Sagent partnership helps us deliver both digital simplicity and smart human advice to customers in the communities we serve,” said Earl Dunham, Senior VP of Servicing at Gateway. "Extending our Sagent relationship helps us continue setting the standard for consumer experience in loan servicing, where customer relationships are managed and grown."

As the housing industry’s most modernized, consumer-first loan servicing system of record, Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, and retain millions of consumer borrowers with more than $1 trillion in outstanding loan balances.