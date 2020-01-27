Spotlight on Financial Services Law Firms Continued

MCMICHAEL TAYLOR GRAY, LLC

STATES SERVED: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: American Mortgage Diversity Council, American Legal and Financial Network, Legal League 100, Mortgage Bankers Association, National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees WHAT SETS THEM APART: At MTG, we understand our clients are often operating from a position of loss in managing their nonperforming portfolios. Our commitment to assisting our clients in customizing a strategy unique to their needs is our number-one priority. With this in mind, we are dedicated to providing superior legal services in a cost-effective manner while maintaining the highest standards. CHARITABLE INTERESTS: Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Homeaid Atlanta, Cure Childhood Cancer, Light the Night—Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Promise 686, Lighthouse Family Retreat, Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen

____________________________________________________________________

PADGETT LAW GROUP

FOCUS: Padgett Law Group (PLG) is an elite, full-service creditors rights’ law firm practicing in Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas. PLG offers exclusive representation to institutional clients such as lenders, mortgage servicers, credit unions, banks, hedge funds, investors, and other financial services industry stakeholders. Leveraging technology in its partnerships with forward-thinking clients gives PLG the ability to focus on the aggressive management and processing of delinquent or under-performing loans, providing clients with an edge when curing or resolving complex legal matters. SERVICES OFFERED: Foreclosure, bankruptcy, litigation, evictions, title, title curative, REO STATES SERVED: Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: Legal League 100, ALFN, MBA.

____________________________________________________________________

RICHARD M. SQUIRE & ASSOCIATES, LLC

FOCUS: Richard M. Squire Associates, LLC is a Small Business Certified one-stop, end-to-end creditors’ rights and foreclosure law firm handling matters in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, as well as all three bankruptcy districts. The firm also handles foreclosure, bankruptcy, evictions, and REO closings in the entire state of New Jersey. No issue is too tough for its Title Resolution Department. The firm prides itself on client-centered problem solving and recognizes that every client is entitled to be treated as if it is the firm’s only client. WHAT SETS THEM APART: The firm protects its clients’ interests all day every day while processing residential and commercial foreclosures, as well as mobile home foreclosures and repossession actions—all while adhering to Fannie Mae timelines and fee schedule. The firm’s staff has been trained on CFPB Regulations and understands the necessity to meet all compliance requirements. Its referral-to-sale timelines average better than 50 percent of Fannie Mae’s allowed time—after holds and without cutting corners. The firm understands that to its clients time is money! MOTTO: Smaller than some but second to none. AWARDS: AV Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell.

____________________________________________________________________

SCHNEIDERMAN & SHERMAN, P.C.

FOCUS: For more than 30 years, Schneiderman & Sherman, P.C. has processed foreclosures, loss mitigation, bankruptcies, evictions, default litigation, title resolution, and REO transactions throughout Michigan. PARTNERS: Peter Schneiderman, Neil Sherman STATES SERVED: Michigan AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: Legal League 100, American Legal and Financial Network, American Association of Attorney-Certified Public Accountants, American Bankruptcy Institute, Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association, Mortgage Bankers Association, State Bar of Michigan WHAT SETS THEM APART: At Schneiderman & Sherman, attorneys and staff are proud of their history serving the mortgage industry. The firm prides itself on client communication, work product, and the ability to adapt to clients’ ever-changing needs. The experienced staff is always accessible, responsive, and attentive to detail. With a current focus on loss mitigation, Schneiderman & Sherman provides clients with access to the most creative, cost-effective solutions for their various legal issues. The firm’s staff strives to address clients’ needs and meet their expectations efficiently and effectively, and it does so with integrity, insight, and innovation. AWARDS: Neil Sherman named to Crain’s Detroit Business “40 under 40” in 2010, HousingWire’s 2014 Rising Stars, DBusiness Magazine’s 30 in their 30s in 2014.

____________________________________________________________________

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

MISSION/FOCUS: Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, focuses on providing exceptional client service to the default servicing industry. The firm, operates statewide in North Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee, providing foreclosure, title, eviction, REO closing, and settlement services for mortgage lenders and servicers. The firm also handles bankruptcy representation and most default-related litigation, as well as mobile home title resolution. PARTNERS: Gerald Shapiro, David Kreisman, and Grady Ingle, Managing Partners AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: Legal League 100, Mortgage Bankers Association, Mortgage Bankers of the Carolinas, North Carolina Bankers Association, American Legal & Financial Network, REOMAC GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Serving the mortgage banking industry in North Carolina with distinction since 1989. WHAT SETS THEM APART: For a quarter of a century, the firm has never lost focus on what is important: employing the right people, providing excellent client service, and performing with integrity and efficiency.

____________________________________________________________________

STERN & EISENBERG, P.C.

QUOTE: “We are relentless litigators, tireless negotiators, and patient listeners. We are the people you want on your side.” FOCUS: Stern & Eisenberg, PC, founded in 1976, provides its clients with reliable and reputable legal representation in a variety of legal service areas, including cradle-to-grave default services. PARTNERS: Steven K. Eisenberg, Esq., MBA STATES SERVED: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and West Virginia AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: Legal League 100, American Legal and Financial Network, Mortgage Bankers Association, National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees AWARDS: Stern & Eisenberg was named “Best Creditors’ Rights Law Firm in Pennsylvania” by Corporate America News. Margaret Cascino, Esq., was honored as a Junior Professional’s and Executive Group “JPEG” award recipient. HONORS: Richard Stern, Esq. was recognized by the Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, and Pennsylvania Bar Associations for more than 50 years of Practice. Richard Stern, Esq., and Steven Eisenberg, Esq., have both been recognized by Martindale Hubbell for being AV Rated. In 2018 and 2019, Evan Barenbaum, Esq., was recognized by Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Magazine in the area of Business Litigation, in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and Steven Kelly, Esq., was also honored in 2019. Margaret Cascino, Esq., serves on the Advisory Board for the American Legal and Financial Network “Women in Legal Leadership” group. CHARITABLE INTERESTS: Make-A-Wish, Kinds-N-Hope Foundation, Junior Achievement Golf, Bucks County Fire Police Association, Fireman’s Association, and House of Hope Animal Rescue PROFESSIONAL ADVICE: Our attorneys are often asked to speak and present at industry events and CLE seminars. FINAL THOUGHTS: The team at Stern & Eisenberg is dedicated to the application of the firm’s extensive industry knowledge across a multistate footprint toward optimal outcomes.