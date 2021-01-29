Forbearance Activity Sustains Momentum

Active forbearances continue rising to new heights as again this week, the number of mortgages in active forbearance jumped--rising by 20K from last Tuesday, according to Black Knight.

This momentum sustains the trend of mid-and late month spikes in active forbearance plans. That’s burgeoned into a recurring trend since the kickoff of the recovery.

A descent of 4,000 weekly in active GSE forbearance plans was offset — and more — in wake of a 9,000 uptick in FHA/VA forbearance plans in conjunction with a jump of 15,000 among portfolio held and privately securitized loans. As it has, the rate of improvement among GSE loans significantly outpace other investor classes. There’s been a 4% month over month dip in GSE forbearances; that’s about 4 times the rate of decline among FHA/VA (-1%) and portfolio held and privately securitized forbearances (-1.3%).

As exits from plans to remain muted, the monthly descent in forbearance plans were steady this week at -2.1%. Meantime, this week, only 41k homeowners bolted from their plans. In terms of removals

Around 172,000 plans remain set to expire at the end of the month — perhaps a modest opportunity for upticks in volume next week.

A total of 2.76 million — or 5.2% — of homeowners remain in forbearance as of Jan. 26, representing $551 billion in unpaid principal. That also includes 3.3% of GSE loans, 9.5% of FHA/VA loans, and 5.3% of portfolio held/privately securitized loans.

Meanwhile, approximately half of homeowners in forbearance made their monthly mortgage payments during the dawn of the pandemic, in recent weeks, that’s sagged to 12%.

