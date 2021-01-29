Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: Eviction Moratoria Explained
Print This Post Print This Post

The Week Ahead: Eviction Moratoria Explained

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 8 hours ago 64 Views

This week, Safeguard Properties, which manages mortgage field services on vacant, defaulted, and foreclosed properties, hosts a webinar entitled, "Evictions: Maneuvering Through the Moratoriums," during which a panel of experts will detail and discuss the nuances of the latest federal, lending, and servicing rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, the pundits will explain what preservation-related actions servicers can and cannot take during the moratoriums; changes in eviction laws and guidance; the CDC order regarding evictions; and challenges in key states.

The following speakers will be in attendance and available for questions:

  • C. Lance Margolin, Partner Emeritus and Director of Eviction and REO Services, The Margolin & Weinreb Law Group, LLP in Syosset, N.Y.
  • Daniel Barbagelata, Supervising Partner of Evictions, Deed in Lieu and National Closing Services, Aldridge Pite LLP in Atlanta, Ga.
  • Will Jarrell, Senior Associate Attorney, Aldridge Pite LLP in Atlanta, Ga.
  • Linda Erkkila, General Counsel and EVP, Safeguard Properties

The webinar is from 1-2 p.m. EST, Thursday, February 4. It's complimentary when you register here.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
