The Week Ahead: Eviction Moratoria Explained

This week, Safeguard Properties, which manages mortgage field services on vacant, defaulted, and foreclosed properties, hosts a webinar entitled, "Evictions: Maneuvering Through the Moratoriums," during which a panel of experts will detail and discuss the nuances of the latest federal, lending, and servicing rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, the pundits will explain what preservation-related actions servicers can and cannot take during the moratoriums; changes in eviction laws and guidance; the CDC order regarding evictions; and challenges in key states.

The following speakers will be in attendance and available for questions:

C. Lance Margolin, Partner Emeritus and Director of Eviction and REO Services, The Margolin & Weinreb Law Group, LLP in Syosset, N.Y.

Partner Emeritus and Director of Eviction and REO Services, The Margolin & Weinreb Law Group, LLP in Syosset, N.Y. Daniel Barbagelata, Supervising Partner of Evictions, Deed in Lieu and National Closing Services, Aldridge Pite LLP in Atlanta, Ga.

Supervising Partner of Evictions, Deed in Lieu and National Closing Services, Aldridge Pite LLP in Atlanta, Ga. Will Jarrell, Senior Associate Attorney, Aldridge Pite LLP in Atlanta, Ga.

Senior Associate Attorney, Aldridge Pite LLP in Atlanta, Ga. Linda Erkkila, General Counsel and EVP, Safeguard Properties

The webinar is from 1-2 p.m. EST, Thursday, February 4. It's complimentary when you register here.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: