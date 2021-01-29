The Week Ahead: Eviction Moratoria Explained

This week, Safeguard Properties, which manages mortgage field services on vacant, defaulted, and foreclosed properties, hosts a webinar entitled, "Evictions: Maneuvering Through the Moratoriums," during which a panel of experts will detail and discuss the nuances of the latest federal, lending, and servicing rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, the pundits will explain what preservation-related actions servicers can and cannot take during the moratoriums; changes in eviction laws and guidance; the CDC order regarding evictions; and challenges in key states.
The following speakers will be in attendance and available for questions:
- C. Lance Margolin, Partner Emeritus and Director of Eviction and REO Services, The Margolin & Weinreb Law Group, LLP in Syosset, N.Y.
- Daniel Barbagelata, Supervising Partner of Evictions, Deed in Lieu and National Closing Services, Aldridge Pite LLP in Atlanta, Ga.
- Will Jarrell, Senior Associate Attorney, Aldridge Pite LLP in Atlanta, Ga.
- Linda Erkkila, General Counsel and EVP, Safeguard Properties
The webinar is from 1-2 p.m. EST, Thursday, February 4. It's complimentary when you register here.
Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:
- Stern & Eisenberg, "West Virginia Power of Attorney & Assignment of Mortgage/Deed of Trust Webinar," Thursday, February 4 at 1 p.m. EST
- Realtor.com, Housing Industry Core Metrics report, Thursday, February 4