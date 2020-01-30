Executive Restructuring For the CFPB

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced additions to its executive team on Thursday.

Among the appointments, Susan M. Bernard was named Assistant Director for Regulations in the Research, Markets, and Regulation Division. She previously served as the Director of the Office of Regulations and Policy in the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Donna Roy was named as the new Chief Information Officer in the Bureau’s Operations Division. She has more than 18 years’ experience of Federal Service. Before joining the CFPB, she served as the Executive Director, Information Sharing, and Services Office at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In that role, she was focused on innovative solutions for identity management, national scale collaboration and trust platforms, and scalable data infrastructure solutions to customers within a dynamic environment.

Rachelle Vaughn is the Bureau’s new Chief Procurement Officer in the Operations Division. She previously served as the Director of Procurement Services for the Corporation for National and Community Service where she was Executive Procurement Officer and supervised the agency’s entire acquisition portfolio.

Thomas Ward was named the new Assistant Director of Enforcement in the Supervision. He previously served as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Division at the U.S. Department of Justice.

David Wernecke is the CFPB’s new Chief Experience Officer. He has served at the CFPB since 2013 and most recently was its Chief in the Consumer Response Product Office. Wernecke has more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry.