The Industry Pulse: Data Company Expands

CoreLogic has announced the completion of the company’s acquisition of Location, Inc., who provides geographic data sciences and predictive, location-based analytics for businesses across the U.S. and Canada.

Location, Inc.’s proprietary RiskSuite and NeighborhoodScout solutions combine the company’s spatial and property risk assets with machine learning and analytics expertise to provide market insights, projections and risk assessments for the insurance, real estate, and finance sectors. Commercial and residential underwriters rely on Location, Inc.’s suite of claims risk products, including non-weather WaterRisk and FireRisk, as well as HailRisk

“Location, Inc.’s unique risk analytic products enhance the CoreLogic offering for property and casualty insurance by expanding our capabilities in predictive, location-based analytics,” said Steve Brewer, Executive, Insurance and Spatial Solutions for CoreLogic. “Together, we will complete the puzzle on some of the unknowns insurers face with risk assessment for non-weather water and fire loss – a true industry first. Our commercial and personal lines customers can now benefit from the most granular, accurate and predictive set of risk variables to mitigate risk, increase profitability and drive value for their customers.”

Lima One Capital has expanded its executive leadership team and appointed industry veteran Josh Craig as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Craig will lead Lima One’s corporate sales and marketing activities to continue the company’s national expansion. “As Lima One continues to grow, it was important to find an experienced industry sales leader who understands the private money lending space and has had real success leading and growing national sales teams,” said Jeff Tennyson, Lima One CEO. “Josh adds a unique skill set to our executive team that will continue to propel our growth and enhance the Lima One culture.” Prior to joining Lima One, Craig was part of the leadership team for Finance of America Commercial, accountable for the company’s exponential sales growth. His management responsibilities were diverse, spanning the organization from sales leadership to product development to strategic planning and competitive positioning.

Union Bank, a member of MUFG Americas Holdings, one of the 20 largest bank holding companies in the United States, will use the FIS Modern Banking Platform to co-develop and co-engineer systems that will be core to its banking transformation program to drive innovation and address the evolving needs of its clients today and into the future.

FIS and Union Bank will work together to co-engineer the new solution to meet the bank's specific needs.

Union Bank is the first global financial institution to choose the new Modern Banking Platform to drive innovation forward. The platform, which also includes the FIS Digital One omnichannel platform, will provide the bank with a range of advanced capabilities to benefit clients, including an intuitive user experience and integrated digital and mobile banking tools.

"Expanding on our success working with FIS on our PurePoint Financial digital bank, we are advancing our digital-first deposit platform across Union Bank," said Steve Cummings, President and CEO of MUFG Union Bank. "We are confident that this new platform will help us deliver an exceptional client experience and enhance our competitiveness while continuing our heritage as one of the most trusted financial groups."