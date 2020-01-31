FHFA Making Structural Changes

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced a realignment that will “further bolster FHFA’s capacity as a world-class regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks,” FHFA states. According to the FHFA, the realignment of its structure is designed to ensure that it is well-positioned for the GSEs to responsibly exit conservatorship. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are currently building the capital necessary to get out of conservatorship, but there is still a little way to go, according to FHFA Director Mark Calabria.

As part of the changes, the FHFA will be establishing three new units that report directly to the Director: The Division of Research and Statistics headed by Deputy Director Lynn Fisher, the Division of Accounting and Financial Standards.headed by Deputy Director Nina Nichols, and the Office of Equal Opportunity and Fairness.

The FHFA will also be hiring a new Deputy Director, Paul Miller, and Associate Director, Scott Valentin, for the Division of Enterprise Regulation. In addition, Christopher Curtis will be made Principal Deputy General Counsel, and Sean Dent will be Senior Deputy General Counsel. Anju Vajja will be Senior Associate Director for Policy Research; and in the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, Paul Priest will be Associate Director for Diversity and Inclusion and Administration.

The Division of Conservatorship will be renamed the Division of Resolutions, and FHFA will be recruiting an Office of Equal Opportunity and FairnessDirector, a Chief Economist, a Senior Associate Director for Data, and a COO.

“The changes we are implementing today will solidify FHFA as a world-class regulator,” said Director Calabria. “The revised structure and appointments of highly qualified senior leaders will ensure that FHFA continues to protect taxpayers from future bailouts and deliver on our obligation to create a competitive, liquid, efficient and resilient housing finance market.”