Untapped Potential in Valuations and Tech

At Fannie Mae, Jacob Williamson is responsible for oversight and management of the REO Unable to Market Inventory, including evictions, redemptions, rental operations, and REO repurchase activities. He also leads the Property Maintenance, Field Quality Control, Repairs, Utility Management, Closing, and Title functions within Real Estate. He previously served as VP – REAM Fulfillment and Operational Analysis with responsibilities of the REO Unable to Market Inventory, operational analysis and reporting, and disbursement processing automation activities, process improvement, and project management. Williamson’s career with Fannie Mae stretches back nearly 14 years.

Williamson has also served on the DS News Editorial Advisory Board (EAB) since 2019. As a new recurring feature in 2020, we’ll be bringing you conversations with our EAB leadership—the industry professionals who help shape the topics, content, and direction of DS News.

What are your biggest takeaways and focuses as we leave 2019 behind and enter the new year?

“Opportunity” is the word I would use to describe where we are, both for Fannie Mae and as an industry. When you look at the available technology and data and how much things have advanced, we're really just scratching the surface on what we could do in the future. There are a couple of areas that I see as ripe with potential. One is around the valuation process and the technology that's being used to capture data, whether that's 3D scans or GIS data sources. All of this is becoming more available, and more in a state where we can use it, and that will be invaluable in understanding intimately what a property is worth and what it can sell for.

A second area of opportunity is with the digitization of the mortgage itself. Whether it’s electronically obtaining bank statements or examining credit attributes, all of that data is becoming more available in a way that we can really capitalize on it.

What priorities are you focused on as you plan your team’s goals?

I work in the collateral risk management area, so I'm all about the property. So, we have several objectives.

One is, how do we do a better job of assessing risk with the collateral in the origination process? How can we know that property inside and out so that, if something goes awry and that loan defaults, we know what we bought and we know what we can get for it and we know the collateral is going to be preserved. It’s about making sure we understand the risk throughout that life cycle.

Second, we want to continue to improve the valuation process. Whether that's reducing costs, reexamining the process itself, how we understand what a property's worth, all of that needs to continue to improve.

One major focus for my team is that I want to maintain our value accuracy, but I want to do it less expensively. There's a lot of tests and experimentation that we're doing to try to find that balance.

Are there any technologies that you think hold particular potential as far as capturing and tracking property data?

I'm very excited about how reachable some of the technology solutions are becoming. 3D scans are the best example. When this technology first came out, it was a $4,000 dollar camera on a tripod. It took you maybe 30 minutes to do a property, maybe an hour. You had to leave the room while the camera completed its full 360 view, or you had to follow it around the tripod.

Matterport just released a camera that looks a little bit like a phone. You can buy it on Amazon, but it's got 180 degrees on both sides of the flat surface and it takes a scan instantaneously, so there's no rotation.

Technology is moving so quickly and I'm excited that it's becoming scalable, it's becoming reachable. It's becoming less expensive.

As technology advances, what are the challenges of integrating it into legacy systems, or making the decision to upgrade or replace those systems?

That's a great question, and one, quite frankly, that we struggle with. Do you invest in your old legacy technology and keep it up as much as you can? The exciting thing about the cloud and the use of APIs is that it changes the data environment in a way that you don't necessarily have to sync the old technology. As long as it's in a digital cloud version, you can access it anywhere and with any systems.

It's sometimes a challenge to get your old systems onto the cloud, and to modify your old systems in a way that you can hit it through APIs. But I think once you do that, this allows all these technology solutions to scale very, very quickly.

What are the milestones and accomplishments you’d like your team to have hit by this time next year?

I want us to be perceived on the leading edge of technology, but I also want to be perceived as a leader in the industry when it comes to things like technology adoption and process innovation. I also want our team to be viewed as the best asset management company in the country with how we execute and sell properties. There's a lot that goes into that.

When I look at our REO teams, that's something that's very motivating to us—trying to maintain that best-in-class performance, and to be the leading industry platform.