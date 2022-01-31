Ruth Cheatham Foundation Names Brian Vaughn to Its Board

The Ruth Cheatham Foundation (TRCF) has named Brian Vaughn, Director of Marketing and Client Relations for McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, as a member of its Board of Directors. Vaughn has been an avid supporter of TRCF, and is committed to supporting the cancer community for teens and young adults nationwide.⁠

⁠TRCF is a Dallas, Texas-based non-profit focused on supporting adolescent youth through all phases of cancer treatment. Ruth Cheatham was an English teacher who fearlessly fought cancer for more than 10 years, and was an inspiration and mentor to many in the North Texas area. In keeping with her fire and spirit, TRCF was established in 2016 to give support and a voice to teens with cancer.

“TRCF's board of directors is a talented and diverse group, offering a unique skill set and driving our efforts to improve cancer survivorship for young adults nationwide,” said Lindsay Whittemore, Co-Founder and Executive Director of TRCF. “We are thrilled to have Brian share his time and talent to help us increase our impact and share our mission.”

Vaughn has been involved with the real estate industry for more than 18 years, with the last 11 years as the Director of Marketing and Client Relations for McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce. He is responsible for all aspects of marketing for McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, including client relations, communications, client development, and public relations. In addition, he has been very involved in many mortgage industry associations including the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), Five Star: Legal League 100, American Mortgage Diversity Council, USFN (Diversity & Inclusion Committee), ALFN, WILLPower, Texas Mortgage Banker Association, MBA MPact, and Out and Equal.

“I have worked with Brian professionally for over six years. His dedication in his professional capacity is impressive, and I am excited to see him apply that to our organization, to make a great impact to our Board," said Douglas Whittemore, Treasurer and Co-Founder of TRCF. “I speak for all of our Board members in saying we are very excited to have a new perspective and the additional support Brian will bring, with the growth TRCF has experienced in the past five years he is a welcomed addition.”⁠

Vaughn has volunteered in numerous organizations throughout the years, most notably with TRCF, industry associations, diversity and inclusion organizations, and Dallas-Fort Worth area LGBTQ initiatives.