Cenlar Names Glen Vilim as Chief Talent Officer

Mortgage subservicer and wholesale bank Cenlar FSB has named Glen Vilim as the company’s new Chief Talent Officer where he will lead people strategies, including attracting and retaining top talent, succession planning, and creating the firm’s compensation structure.

Prior to joining Cenlar, Glen was an advisor for GV Trusted Partners, a human capital and compensation advisory consulting firm that he founded. Glen also served as Global Head of Banking, Capital Markets, Consumer Finance, Infrastructure and Alternative Investment practices at McLagan, a global compensation benchmarking firm. Before McLagan, Glen spent 15 years with Merrill Lynch, serving in both front office and back-office roles, with responsibilities in the areas of investment banking, fixed income, and asset management.

“I am excited to be part of Cenlar,” said Vilim. “As a seasoned human resources strategist with deep roots in financial services, I look forward to leading talent strategies that advance the business.”

He also served as Lead Relationship Manager and Advisor to the management of Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and other leading firms around the globe.

“Glen brings a wealth of expertise in both human resources and financial services to the company, and has an exceptional track record in advising some of the top global banks on human capital functions,” said Cenlar CEO and Chairman of the Board Greg Tornquist. “He will be a crucial part of our leadership team as we continue to invest in our most valuable asset–our employees.”

The addition of Vilim is Cenlar’s latest move to bolster its executive team after the recent hiring of John Lacca as VP, Executive Client Management. Lacca will manage Cenlar’s credit union clients, and work directly with CU Servnet, a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) dedicated to mortgage loan servicing. Cenlar has been a CU Servnet partner since 2005. Lacca will work alongside the CU Servnet Board to strategize on initiatives that are important to advance the credit union experience in mortgage subservicing.