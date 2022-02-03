Freddie Mac Recognized for Workplace Equality

Freddie Mac has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, receiving a score of 100 on its 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

“For more than a decade, Freddie Mac has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ+ workplace equality,” said Dionne Wallace Oakley, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Diversity Officer, Freddie Mac. “Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion at work is fundamental to how we succeed as a company and how we represent the diverse housing needs of our country. Freddie Mac will continue to foster workplace equality.”

The CEI rates more than 1,000 companies on detailed criteria under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

Freddie Mac again joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

In addition to Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae has also been named a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, marking the eighth consecutive year the GSE has appeared on the list.

“Being recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation underscores Fannie Mae's commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Fannie Mae CEO Hugh R. Frater. “Our diverse workforce and inclusive practices are foundational to who we are. They are a fundamental source of our corporate strength and our business competitiveness.”