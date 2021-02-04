Home / Daily Dose / DS5: Why the Public Capital Market is Attracting Lenders
DS5: Why the Public Capital Market is Attracting Lenders

In the latest episode, DS5 Inside the Industry speaks with Patricia Cook, CEO for Finance of America, who discusses why lenders are seeking to access public capital markets and how she expects the mortgage industry to shift in the coming months.

Why are so many lenders these days going public? Cook starts with her own company, which recently announced its IPO.

"The firm was started about seven years ago with private investors and we've spent that time building a business that would be a public company," she said.

As to why that idea is attractive to lenders, Cook says, "it gives you the capital flexibility, the flexibility to access the capital markets over time, and will ultimately allow us to continue to invest in the business."

Click on the video to hear what else this industry expert has to say about the topic and more.

 

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
