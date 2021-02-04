DS5: Why the Public Capital Market is Attracting Lenders

In the latest episode, DS5 Inside the Industry speaks with Patricia Cook, CEO for Finance of America, who discusses why lenders are seeking to access public capital markets and how she expects the mortgage industry to shift in the coming months.

Why are so many lenders these days going public? Cook starts with her own company, which recently announced its IPO.

"The firm was started about seven years ago with private investors and we've spent that time building a business that would be a public company," she said.

As to why that idea is attractive to lenders, Cook says, "it gives you the capital flexibility, the flexibility to access the capital markets over time, and will ultimately allow us to continue to invest in the business."

Click on the video to hear what else this industry expert has to say about the topic and more.