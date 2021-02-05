The Week Ahead: Default Services, Property Preservation Innovation Conference

This week, Tuesday and Wednesday, February 9-10, Verisk, a data analytics firm serving insurance, finance, energy, and other specialized markets, hosts its annual Verisk Elevate Conference, which, in 2021, will be entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the organizers put it, the conference, typically an in-person event, "has been digitally remastered with expanded content and additional industry speakers." An added benefit this year is that, with registration, the event is complimentary.

According to its promoters, "the Elevate 2021 Conference is where the latest in default servicing and property preservation innovation and technology gets broadcast."

Speakers include executives from Verisk and Xactware and thought leaders from across the industry, providing insights into the challenges facing the industry as well as opportunities for innovation.

Conference topics include:

Responses to natural catastrophes

Estimating innovations using Xactimate and XactContents solutions

Catching fraud from early claim stages

Hurricane season analysis and 2021 predictions

How building codes impact claims

A full agenda can be viewed at veriskelevate.com/agenda. Interested parties should register at veriskelevate.com.

Here is what else is happening in The Week Ahead: