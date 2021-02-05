Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: COVID-19 Impact on Compliance Concerns
Print This Post Print This Post

The Week Ahead: COVID-19 Impact on Compliance Concerns

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 1 day ago 201 Views

On Tuesday, February 9, at 1 p.m. CST, SitusAMC will present a complimentary webinar entitled, "How COVID-19 has Impacted Mortgage Borrower Behavior and Lender Compliance."

The pandemic has reshaped the mortgage borrower journey from origination through servicing, note the event's organizers.

"It has accelerated the adoption of digital technology, creating new compliance challenges for lenders," they say.

Experts Sonya McCumber and Sheila Meagher of ComplianceEase, a SitusAMC Company, and Teresa Blake, Principal, KPMG are set to lead the 55-minute webinar on mortgage borrowing in the coming year.

According to her bio, Blake, a mortgage banker, believes in humanizing digital products and focusing on simplifying the complex mortgage process by combining the right technology at the right time, with the right scale.

"Blake has spent the last five years implementing loan origination systems to help lenders modernize and simplify the lending process. She will share her predictions for consumer borrowing behavior in 2021 and the implications for lenders and compliance," the organizers say.

The webinar is complimentary with registration at gotowebinar.com.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Is the Economy Stuck in Neutral?

There’s a low demand for capital investment due to many factors, which has more or ...

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.