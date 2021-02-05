The Week Ahead: COVID-19 Impact on Compliance Concerns

On Tuesday, February 9, at 1 p.m. CST, SitusAMC will present a complimentary webinar entitled, "How COVID-19 has Impacted Mortgage Borrower Behavior and Lender Compliance."

The pandemic has reshaped the mortgage borrower journey from origination through servicing, note the event's organizers.

"It has accelerated the adoption of digital technology, creating new compliance challenges for lenders," they say.

Experts Sonya McCumber and Sheila Meagher of ComplianceEase, a SitusAMC Company, and Teresa Blake, Principal, KPMG are set to lead the 55-minute webinar on mortgage borrowing in the coming year.

According to her bio, Blake, a mortgage banker, believes in humanizing digital products and focusing on simplifying the complex mortgage process by combining the right technology at the right time, with the right scale.

"Blake has spent the last five years implementing loan origination systems to help lenders modernize and simplify the lending process. She will share her predictions for consumer borrowing behavior in 2021 and the implications for lenders and compliance," the organizers say.

The webinar is complimentary with registration at gotowebinar.com

