Jocelyn Moore to Head Up Corporate Affairs at Pretium

Pretium has appointed Jocelyn Moore as a Senior Managing Director to lead Corporate Affairs, as well as a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

Moore brings 20-plus years of corporate advisory, strategic communications, and public policy experience across multiple disciplines to her role with Pretium, most recently as Senior Advisor to the New Markets Support Company, a subsidiary of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, and as a Venture Partner at OzoneX, an early-stage venture capital firm.

"Throughout her career, Jocelyn has been a force for positive change, partnering with stakeholders on both sides of issues to solve the biggest challenges facing our society," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "We believe private capital is part of the solution to our nation's housing shortage and Pretium stands at the forefront of bringing quality, professionally managed homes to our communities. Jocelyn will be deeply involved in our efforts to lead from the front, setting the standard for the professional single-family rental industry and providing an important option for households that choose to rent."

Moore also served as EVP of Communications and Public Affairs at the National Football League, and as the NFL's Chief Communications Officer, she was a member of the executive leadership team and oversaw corporate affairs at the 100-year-old professional sports league, including football communications, strategic communications, corporate communications, public policy and government affairs, and corporate social responsibility.

Prior to her tenure with the NFL, Moore was a Managing Director at The Glover Park Group (now Finsbury Glover Hering) and spent 15 years working in senior leadership roles in the U.S. Senate.

"Access to quality, affordable housing is a key pillar of economic opportunity and income equality," said Moore. "I am excited to join Pretium during this incredibly dynamic time as we lead the effort to deploy private capital for public good. Together, we will work to help solve one of society's greatest challenges and drive positive community impact for individuals and families."

Moore currently serves as an independent director on the boards of two publicly traded technology companies, DraftKings and OppFi. In October 2021, she was appointed by the Biden Administration to serve on the board of the First Responder Network (FirstNet) Authority for public safety.