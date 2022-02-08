National Delinquency Rate Dips to Pre-Pandemic Levels

CoreLogic has released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for November 2021, showing nationwide mortgage rates and the effects of delinquency.

According to CoreLogic, the solutions provider examines all stages of delinquency, as shown in the full report. In November 2021, the U.S. delinquency and transition rates, and their year-over-year changes, are:

Early-Stage Delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due) : 1.2%, down from 1.4% in November 2020.

Adverse Delinquency (60 to 89 days past due) : 0.3%, down from 0.6% in November 2020.

Serious Delinquency (90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure) : 2%, down from 3.9% in November 2020 and a high of 4.3% in August 2020.

Foreclosure Inventory Rate (the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process) : 0.2%, down from 0.3% in November 2020. This remains the lowest foreclosure rate recorded since 1999.

Transition Rate (the share of mortgages that transitioned from current to 30 days past due) : 0.6%, down from 0.8% in November 2020.

The data from November marks the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that delinquencies have fallen to levels seen in March 2020. According to CoreLogic, this is a sign that mortgage performance is following the nation’s income growth.

“At the same time, foreclosure rates remain at historic lows as borrowers have been able to lean into the equity generated by a year of record-breaking home price growth,” the report said. “These factors combined have helped borrowers weather the lasting economic impacts brought on by the pandemic and avoid falling behind on payments or losing their homes.”

“Nonfarm employment rose 6.45 million during 2021, helping to rebuild income for families under financial stress during the pandemic,” said Dr. Frank Nothaft, Chief economist at CoreLogic. “Income growth has helped to reduce past-due rates and home equity build-up has reduced the likelihood of a distressed sale for families that experience financial challenges.”

Click here to view the report in its entirety, including breakdowns of state and metropolitan level data.