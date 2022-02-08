SitusAMC Names New Residential Sales Team Leadership

SitusAMC has appointed Jeff Osheka as Director, Head of Residential Technology Sales, and Tom Costanzo as Managing Director, Head of Residential Services Sales.

Both Osheka and Costanzo will be responsible for the strategic direction and operational oversight of SitusAMC's residential technology and residential services sales, respectively, setting the mission and vision for their respective teams and working with business leaders to support growth objectives.

"Jeff and Tom have strong reputations in the industry and are known for their commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes that drive value for all involved," said Tom Britt, Executive Managing Director, Head of Residential Real Estate at SitusAMC. "Their solution-orientated approach and deep expertise across the entire lifecycle of residential real estate finance will enable them to deliver all that SitusAMC has to offer our clients."

Osheka brings more than 30 years of experience in financial technology and mortgage banking to SitusAMC. Prior to joining SitusAMC, Osheka served as VP of Sales at ISGN (acquired by Sagent in 2020), a mortgage technology provider. Prior to ISGN, Osheka served as VP–Banker Sales at Ellie Mae (now ICE Mortgage Technology), where he led a large sales, product, and account management team responsible for expanding the firm's software sales. Before joining Ellie Mae, Osheka lead sales for various organizations including Lending Space, Lydian Technology Group, ZC Sterling Corporate, and Ultraprise Loan Technologies.

Costanzo is a mortgage banking veteran with deep relationships across the industry, having held roles for several top organizations over the course of the last two decades. Costanzo joined SitusAMC in February 2020 to lead the firm's residential sales efforts. That same year, he took on additional responsibilities as Head of Brokerage and Transaction Advisory. Prior to joining SitusAMC, Costanzo held senior roles with private equity firms investing in mortgage opportunities, as well as a mortgage company, and an investment bank where he was involved in MSR purchases, analytics, and servicing growth opportunities.

"It's powerful to have the breadth and depth of relationships we are able to leverage under the SitusAMC umbrella,” said Costanzo. “These relationships, along with our ability to meet the ever-changing mortgage industry's needs, make SitusAMC a formidable presence across the life cycle of residential and commercial mortgages."