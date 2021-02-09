Home / Daily Dose / Declining Delinquency Rate Points to ‘Increasing Stabilization’
Print This Post Print This Post

Declining Delinquency Rate Points to ‘Increasing Stabilization’

in Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, News 14 hours ago 113 Views

CoreLogic releases monthly reports on delinquencies and loan performance for U.S. mortgages. The company on Tuesday published data covering November 2020, which show that, nationwide, 5.9% of mortgages are 30-plus days past due.

Numbers reported in CoreLogic's Loan Performance Insights, which include mortgages in foreclosure, represent a 2 percentage point increase in the overall delinquency rate compared to November in 2019.

The unemployment rate has a major impact on loan performance, the monthly studies have shown.

The unemployment rate fell from 14.8% in April to 6.7% by the end of 2020, CoreLogic reported, adding that the recent rebound in employment has helped some struggling homeowners begin to make payments again.

“Urban areas hit hard by the pandemic recession or by a natural disaster experienced the largest spike in delinquency over the last year," Frank Nothaft Chief Economist for CoreLogic said. "Forbearance and loan modification helped struggling families rebuild their financial house in hard-hit places. While vaccination will mitigate the pandemic, the best cure for delinquency is income restoration through job creation.”

Broken down by stages, early (30-59 days) delinquencies sat at 1.4% down from 2% in November 2019. Mortgages 60 to 89 days past due amounted to .6%, which is unchanged from November 2019.

The serious delinquency rate (90+ days late including loans in foreclosure) hit 3.9%, up from 1.3% in November 2019.

The good news is that this is the lowest serious delinquency rate since June 2020, the researchers say, "pointing to signs of increasing stabilization."

“The consistent decline in serious delinquency since August is a sign of growing financial stability for families," said  Frank Martell, President and CEO of CoreLogic. "In addition to ensuring that homeowners stay in their homes, the decline in delinquency means fewer distressed sales, which is both a positive for individual households and the overall housing market.”

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

DSN-FEB213

Foreclosures 2021: What to Expect in the Months Ahead

Not the Great Recession 2.0, but a critical challenge for default servicers.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.