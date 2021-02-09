FHFA Extends Foreclosure Moratorium, Forbearance Period

FHFA Tuesday announced another extension of its foreclosure and eviction moratorium through March 31. That means a ban on single-family foreclosures for loans backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. FHFA says the REO eviction moratorium applies to properties that have been acquired by a GSE through foreclosure or deed-in-lieu of foreclosure transactions. Existing moratoriums were set to expire on February 28, 2021.

FHFA also said borrowers with a mortgage backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac may be eligible for an additional forbearance extension of up to three months.

"Eligibility for the extension is limited to borrowers who are on a COVID-19 forbearance plan as of February 28, 2021, and other limits may apply," according to an FHFA press release. "Further, COVID-19 Payment Deferral for borrowers with an enterprise-backed mortgage can now cover up to 15 months of missed payments. COVID-19 Payment Deferral allows those borrowers to repay their missed payments at the time the home is sold, refinanced, or at mortgage maturity.

The extension and updates have been put in place in order "to keep families in their home during the pandemic," said FHFA Director Mark Calabria.