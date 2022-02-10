Advisory Panel Selected by Five Star

Five Star’s sister publications—DS News and MReport—will once again be leaning on the experience and insights of an array of mortgage industry subject-matter experts for the coming year. Members of the Five Star Editorial Advisory Board (EAB) will be at the forefront, providing commentary, interviews, and more, sharing their insight on the trends and challenges 2022 will present.

Members of the Five Star Institute 2022 EAB include:

John Dunnery

VP, Government Loan Servicing, Community Loan Servicing LLC

John Dunnery manages Community Loan Servicing’s non-performing GSE/agency residential loan portfolio. Community services and subservices 180,000 loans in 50 states and Puerto Rico. Dunnery is responsible for management and oversight of the government loan portfolio to regulatory and servicing guide requirements, including electronic data reporting, investor reporting and loan accounting, servicing advances, and claims. Prior to joining Community, he held senior loan servicing roles with Pacific Union Financial LLC, Chase, and Wachovia, as well as serving as Senior Director/NSO with Fannie Mae.

Benjamin Gottheim

Director, Mor tgage Servicing Policy, Freddie Mac

Benjamin Gottheim’s extensive experience in the mortgage default industry began with purchasing and servicing non-performing assets and REO in New York, and eventually led to his two years of managing foreclosure performance at Freddie Mac. Currently, Gottheim and his team create policies addressing all aspects of mortgage servicing including updates to the Freddie Mac Single-Family Seller/Servicer Guide.

Michele Kryczkowski

SVP Operations, Distributed Retail, Planet Home Lending

With 19 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Michele Kryczkowski oversees day-to-day and strategic operations for Planet Home Lending’s branch and corporate distributed retail fulfillment teams. With an emphasis on operational efficiency that achieves best-in-class business results, she optimizes processes by leveraging and introducing new technology and maintains policy and procedure documentation to ensure quality output. Before joining the company, she was the VP of National Wholesale and Non-Delegated Operations at First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation.

Alex McGillis

Senior Director, Product Development, The Answer, Quicken Loans

Alex McGillis leads the following teams at Quicken Loans: Change Management, Information Strategy, Knowledge Management, Content Strategy, and Content Design. He was previously responsible for product development and policy for servicing the company’s government and private portfolio loans, and has also served as a Product Manager for VA and FHA. In addition, he was the co-chair of the Future of Loss Mitigation Task Force, Chair of the Loan Administration Committee for the Mortgage Bankers Association, and part of the Urban Institute’s Mortgage Servicing Collaborative.

Erik Schmitt

Managing Director, Origination Division, Chase Home Lending

In his role, Erik Schmitt leads product management for Chase Home Lending’s origination and servicing businesses to ensure its products meet the needs of customers, while positioning the mortgage business for long-term success. Previously, Schmitt led a team responsible for the firm’s foreclosure prevention and loss mitigation products. In this capacity, he worked closely with investors and regulators to influence the future of foreclosure prevention and customer assistance. He was also responsible for designing and executing the firm’s servicing strategy on loan sales and sub-servicing.

Douglas Whittemore

Head of Default Servicing, US Bank

In his role at US Bank, Whittemore manages all default servicing functions for both US Bank’s mortgage and consumer loan portfolios. Prior to joining US Bank, he held several different executive roles with JPMorgan Chase, Nationstar Mortgage, and Springleaf Financial. Prior to that, he led a group that launched Citibank’s first successful mortgage product in Poland, which was Citi’s first mortgage product in the CEE region. Whittemore is also the Co-Founder & Treasurer of the Ruth Cheatham Foundation, a Dallas-based charity supporting adolescent cancer patients and survivors. He also has the privilege of overseeing US Bank’s Veteran giving programs, consisting of free home repairs and both home and vehicle donations.

Jacob Williamson

VP Single-Family Collateral Risk Management, Fannie Mae

At Fannie Mae, Jacob Williamson is responsible for oversight and management of all end-to-end collateral capabilities. These include front-end collateral policy design, property valuations, collateral valuation process modernization, and real estate. In the real estate space, Williamson is responsible for various foreclosure and REO functions, including short sales, foreclosure sale strategy, eviction/redemption oversight, mortgage release/rental operations, property preservation/inspections, repairs, closing/title, HOA/tax management, REO sales, and REO auctions.

Kim Yowell

EVP of Servicing, Fairway Independent Mortgage

Kim Yowell has more than 30 years of management experience in the financial services industry. She started her career in the accounting and finance side of the mortgage business, and has been focused on servicing and operations for the past 20 years. Prior to her role at Fairway Independent Mortgage, Yowell held key leadership positions at CTX Mortgage Company, First Horizon Home Loans, Metlife Bank, and BoK Financial. Yowell has also served on the Freddie Mac Advisory Board, the MBA Loan Administration Committee, the Black Knight Servicer Advisory Board, and the Fiserv Servicing Advisory Board.