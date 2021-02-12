Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: Mortgage Servicing in Coming Months
The Week Ahead: Mortgage Servicing in Coming Months

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 8 hours ago 63 Views

This week, Thursday, February 18, at 1 p.m. CST, DS News and Sourcepoint presents a complimentary webinar entitled, "Next Steps in Mortgage Servicing."
A panel of industry experts including Michael Keaton, Chief Servicing Officer, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing; Steve Schachter, EVP, Market Leader, Sourcepoint; Sundara Sukavanam, President & Chief Digital Officer, Firstsource Solutions; and Courtney Thompson, SVP, Default Mortgage Servicing, Flagstar Bank will discuss the following sub-topics:
  • The ongoing impacts of forbearance and foreclosure moratoriums
  • Evolving needs of default customers (government loans vs conventional loans)
  • How are servicers thinking of staffing requirements? (human vs. digital capacity)
Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

