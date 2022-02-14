ServiceMac to Begin Servicing Homepoint’s Loans

Home Point Financial Corporation, a subsidiary of Home Point Capital Inc., has announced a partnership with ServiceMac LLC, a member of the First American family of companies, to handle Homepoint’s servicing operations.

Through the agreement, Homepoint’s servicing associates will have the opportunity to join the ServiceMac team and provide Homepoint’s customers and broker partners with the same high-quality service they are accustomed to from the same highly skilled team that serves them today. This continuity is especially important as customers exit agency-supported forbearance programs. Additionally, customers will continue to see the Homepoint brand on all communications, supporting a seamless transition.

“Identifying a provider who would care for and provide continuity to both our customers and our servicing associates was a key driver in our selection process,” said Willie Newman, President and CEO of Homepoint. “Homepoint and ServiceMac are philosophically aligned around a people-centric approach, and we’re excited to work with them to elevate the customer experience and support the scale of the combined operation.”

By outsourcing their servicing to ServiceMac, Homepoint will be able to grow and redeploy its resources to support growth in its origination channels, including expanding product offerings and enhancing the broker partner experience. In addition, ServiceMac will continue to enable support of Homepoint's broker-driven customer retention efforts.

“This move is a win-win for our broker partners. It allows Homepoint to continue offering the same outstanding servicing experience, while freeing up resources to accelerate enhancements to our wholesale platform,” said Phil Shoemaker, President of Originations at Homepoint. “By shifting more of our focus to wholesale, we can better support the growth of our partners and the overall wholesale channel as we transition into a purchase market.”

Tacy Nichols, Owner and Co-Founder of Gapital Mortgage, said, "Homepoint has been one of my top lending partners because of their commitment to grow the wholesale channel. We’re excited Homepoint is investing in these areas, which we believe will make it even easier for us to deliver a great customer experience as the market shifts.”

ServiceMac is expected to begin servicing loans on behalf of Homepoint in Q2.