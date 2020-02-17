Benefits of Alternative Real Estate Investment

Christopher Merrill, CEO of Harrison Street, recently sat down with Bloomberg to discuss how the current environment is impacting his investment choices. Merrill covers alternative real estate investments, and how these assets make better long-term investments than traditional investments.

"The investments that we're making are really about long-term demand, demographic drivers," said Merrill. "We've invested over $32 billion in these assets."

In this Video Spotlight, Merrill explains what exactly these alternative investments are, and what he's doing to maintain yield.