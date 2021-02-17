Home / Daily Dose / DS5: Exploring Opportunity Zone Investment
In this installment of DS5: Inside the Industry, Robert Hutchins, President & CEO of Ellavoz Impact Capital discusses how Opportunity Zone investment can live up to its full potential. He also shares his thoughts on what the Biden administration will mean for Opportunity Zones, which Hutchins says has "really become a bipartisan effort." 

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
