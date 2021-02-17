DS5: Exploring Opportunity Zone Investment

In this installment of DS5: Inside the Industry, Robert Hutchins, President & CEO of Ellavoz Impact Capital discusses how Opportunity Zone investment can live up to its full potential. He also shares his thoughts on what the Biden administration will mean for Opportunity Zones, which Hutchins says has "really become a bipartisan effort."
