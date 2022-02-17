Home / Daily Dose / Natural Disasters in 2021 Spark Nearly $60B in Damage
Print This Post Print This Post

Natural Disasters in 2021 Spark Nearly $60B in Damage

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 1 hour ago 19 Views

CoreLogic released its 2021 Climate Change Catastrophe Report, revealing more than 14.5 million single and multifamily homes were impacted by the largest natural catastrophe events of 2021, with an estimated $56.92 billion in property damage. The annual report analyzed 13 major hazard events of 2021, showing over 14.5 million homes impacted by hurricanes, wildfires, winter storms or severe weather, to understand how these events have disproportionate yet nationwide effects on properties.

Using advanced risk modeling technology, CoreLogic analyzed more than 120 million residential structures in the U.S. and took a closer look at defining impact. Property impact varies by event—while a wildfire has the potential to consume an entire property, there may also be damage caused by smoke, ash and odor to the neighboring structures that remain standing. While risk comes in various degrees, any sort of property damage can have a compounding effect on the homeowner and economic stability.

“By leveraging granular data for the increasing frequency and severity of catastrophes, we are able to see that more than 14.5 million homes were impacted to some degree by natural hazards in 2021. That’s about one in every 10 homes in the United States,” said Tom Larsen, CoreLogic’s Principal, Industry Solutions. “Insurers and lenders can leverage the latest technologies and work cross-functionally to better understand this risk, protect homeowners and enable faster recovery times.”

Natural disasters are increasing in frequency and severity, impacting regions underprepared to handle an economic disruption, job displacement, and the destruction of real estate assets. Consumers are often unable to pay their mortgages or afford reconstruction costs after disaster strikes. The report analyzes areas like Houma, Louisiana, which was hit head-on by Hurricane Ida, a category 4 hurricane, in August 2021. At the time of impact, delinquency rates hovered around 7.4%. The following month, the delinquency rate nearly doubled to 13.3% and hit 13.5% in October.

While recovery after a natural catastrophe continues after the walls are rebuilt, it’s important for insurers, mortgage and financial professionals to harness technology and better anticipate the possible severity of potential disasters. Such preparedness can be helpful in shielding homeownership, insurer portfolios and protecting the housing stock from collapsing.

To download the full 2021 CoreLogic Climate Change Catastrophe Report, which includes maps, charts and images, click here.

Tagged with:

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport, with more than six years of writing experience. She has served as Editor-in-Chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington. She has covered events such as the Byron Nelson, Pac-12 Conferences, the Women in Dallas Film Festival, to freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, she is an avid jazz lover and reader. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Freddie Mac Adds EVP and General Counsel, New Board Members

The GSE has added Heidi Mason to assume general counsel responsibilities, and has named ex-Ginnie Mae President Kevin Chavers and Luke Hayden to its Board of Directors.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.